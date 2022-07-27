Eng vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | England Vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

Eng vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction: After a disappointing ending to the ODI series due to rain, England and South Africa are ready to lock horns in the 3-match T20 series.

The 3 match t20 series begins today, the 1st match will be played at County Ground, Bristol from 11 pm IST.

England has recently been proved more successful in the T20 format than in ODI’s but so is South Africa as their last T20 venture was another drawn series against India away from their home.

It’s the clash of the big guns again and a scintillating set of matches are expected with some great exhibition of cricket.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of Eng vs SA 1st T20 Match

Match England vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Date Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Match Time 11 pm IST Venue County Ground, Bristol

Complete Match Analysis of Eng vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Key Players in Form England: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius Weather A cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 17 degree celsius. There is no chance of rain. Pitch Conditions It’s easier for the batsmen than for the bowlers but the weather conditions might give an advantage to the fast bowlers as well. Toss Chasing has been hugely successful in this ground so far. Venue T20 stats Total T20 matches – 6 Matches won Batting First – 1 Matches won Batting second – 5 Average first innings score – 149 Highest score – 201 Lowest score – 129 Eng vs SA Head to head Played: 20 Eng won: 11 SA won: 9 Squads England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran , Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey. South Africa: David Miller (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Probable Playing XI for Eng in 1st T20

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Probable Playing XI for South Africa in 1st T20

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ENG vs SA

Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Jonny Bairstow (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Anrich Nortje

Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Jonny Bairstow (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Liam Livingstone (vc), Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Jos Buttler hasn’t been in great touch while Klaasen had an amazing match against India.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Jonny Bairstow: England can rely on Jonny because he once he has the rhythm, he can takee them all the way to the shore.

Rassie van der Dussen: Arguably, the most consistent performer in the SA lineup at the moment. Rassie could play an useful anchor innings.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Liam Livingstone: Destruction personifies. Liam is a different player in the T20 format.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Anrich Nortje: Power Plays are Nortje’s strong zone. He could generate extra bounce in any pitch.

Reece Topley: Topley has been in phenomenal form in the recent series against India.

Eng vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | Captain Prediction

Jonny Bairstow

Eng vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | Vice Captain Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen

Must picks for Eng vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Reece Topley

Rassie van der Dussen

Jonny Bairstow

Anrich Nortje

Aiden Markram

Risky choices for Eng vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

David Miller

Jason Roy

Phil Salt

David Willey

Who will win today’s match?

England has the upper hand and the home advantage here. South Africa, however, is not going to give it in easily. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance in favour of England to win this matchup.

