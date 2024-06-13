Friday, June 14, 2024
ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs OMAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source - CrickTracker
5 mins read
Updated:
ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: This game against Oman is crucial for England as the defending champions are on the verge of an early exit of the T20 World Cup 2024. They must win against Oman to stay in the tournament. Jos Buttlеr and his team needed to dominate the next game in the competition. England started the tournament with a match against Scotland that got rained out.

Then, they lost to Australia by 36 runs, leaving them with just 1 point from two games. Now, they must defeat both Oman and Namibia by large margins and hope Australia beats Scotland. Oman, already out of the tournament after their third loss to Scotland, has nothing to lose and will aim to upskill England’s plans.

ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match England vs Oman, 28th Match
Venue Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is a stadium in North Sound, Saint George
Match Start Time 12:30 AM IST – 14 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Oman: Mehran Khan, Khalid Kail and Aqib Ilyas

England: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan 
Weather forecast for ENG vs OMN match Temperature: 29°C

Precipitation: 2%

Humidity: 75%

Wind: 35 km/h
Pitch conditions for ENG vs OMN  The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Saint George is bowling friendly team batting first always have advantage.
Toss Factor in ENG vs OMN  The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.
ENG vs OMN Head-to-head Not played against each other 
ENG vs OMN Squads England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale

Probable playing XI for England

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Probable playing XI for Oman

Pratik Athavale, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib llyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Ayaan Khan, Moeen Ali, Aqib llyas, Liam Livingstone, Mehran Khan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Bilal Khan

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOnJos Buttler, Phil Salt, Pratik Athavale, Jonny Bairstow, Khalid Kail, Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Bilal Khan

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Jos Buttler: England’s skipper Jos Buttler is the best option for your dream 11 team today because he is going to open the inning for England. He also showed some spark in the last match against Australia, he scored 42 runs with a strike rate of 150. He is also the best option for the captain of your team because Oman’s bowling attack may not trouble him.

Phil Salt: The dynamic opener showed good form against Australia scoring 37 runs with a strike rate of 160.87. He is a must have pick for your team because he can score runs very quickly, especially against teams like Oman, so make sure to pick him as your captain or vice-captain.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Khalid Kail: Oman’s batter Khalid Kail was the sole fighter with the bat in the game against Namibia. His crucial 34 runs helped his side reach a total of 109. The right-handed batter will be hoping to maintain his form and play a key role for his team against the formidable English side.

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow’s aggressive batting style and ability to score quickly make him a valuable asset in the top order. With 10 fifties to his name in T20Is, he has consistently provided solid starts and built match-winning partnerships. Bairstow’s 137 fours and 72 sixes reflect his ability to find boundaries regularly, making him a reliable source of fantasy points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Zeeshan Maqsood:  Zeeshan Maqsood has been one of the best performers for Oman over the years. With the bat, he has scored 1321 runs in his T20I career. He has also scalped 48 wickets in 55 innings. He is expected to deliver the best performance against England, he is also a good option if England Bats first.

Moeen Ali: England’s star all-rounder Moeen Ali is another good option from the allrounders section if England bat first, in that case he will have the chance to score some runs and in bowling is always a very good option make sure to not give me Captain of your dream team.

Mehran Khan: From Oman team the player whom you can give the captain is Mehran Khan because of the performance he displayed in this World Cup, he has picked 5 wickets in two matches so far and went handy with the bat as well. He is a good option for the captain of your team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Bilal Khan: In the last 4 matches, Bilal has picked up 8 wickets comprising 2 three-wicket hauls. Having him on your side wouldn’t be a bad option.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has been in decent form in T20Is, picking up 22 wickets in just 19 innings. His recent performances have been particularly impressive, with the fast bowler taking 4 wickets in his last 4 matches. With his ability to consistently pick up wickets, Archer can be a valuable asset for fantasy cricket players looking to boost their points tally. His form and consistency make him a strong contender for selection in any fantasy cricket team.

Chris Jordan: He is the biggest trump card pick for your dream 11 team because his selection percentage is very low, and he is a very able bowler who always performs well in death overs for the England team. In the last match against Australia, he picked 2 wickets, so if you are a risk taker pick him up and give vice-captain of your team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer and Mehran Khan 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

 Chris Jordan and Moeen Ali 

Must Picks for ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

Risky choices for ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

  • Will Jacks 
  • Rafiullah

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between England vs Oman?

Based on the detailed pre match analysis and the current form of both teams, England are predicted to win the match against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024. 

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


