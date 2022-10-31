England vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

ENG VS NZ Dream11 Prediction: We now shift to Sydney as the fierce rivals England and New Zealand prepare for the match 33 of the Super 12’s of the T20 World Cup 2022. In another exciting match, New Zealand will square off against England. New Zealand is in a relatively stable position, having won two of their first three games. They easily defeated Australia and Sri Lanka, but their game against Afghanistan was cancelled due to rain. England, on either hand, had a steady start, defeating Afghanistan, but were unlucky in the game against Ireland, losing by 5 runs due to the DLS method. Rain forced the cancellation of the game against Australia.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the ENG vs NZ encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both ENG vs NZ T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s ENG vs NZ T20 match.

ENG vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup – Match 33 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – ENG vs NZ ENG vs NZ Match Date Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ENG vs NZ Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue The Gabba

Complete match analysis by experts for ENG vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 33

Key Players in Form in ENG vs NZ teams

England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips.

Weather conditions in ENG vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup match 33

The weather isn’t clear and the rain might be a problem for this fixture.

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long.

Toss factor in ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – The Gabba

Total T20 matches – 7

Matches won Batting First – 5

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 2

Highest score – 221

Lowest score – 134

ENG vs NZ head-to-head

Played: 15

England won: 10

New Zealand won: 4

Draw: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Probable Playing XI for ENG in ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup Match 33

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Probable Playing XI for NZ in ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup Match 33

Finn Allan Devon Conway, Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell, Neesham, Santner, Ish Sodhi, Southee, Boult, Ferguson

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Best Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

ENG vs NZ ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 33 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Devon Conway, Mark Wood, Jos Buttler, Allan, Malan, Phillips, Mitchell, Neesham, Rashid, Boult, Southee, Mark Wood

ENG vs NZ ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 33 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Jos Butler, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Glenn Phillips, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Mark Wood, Tim Southee.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Jos Butler: He has yet to score in this year’s World Cup. He must, however, step up to maintain the momentum for England, as the batting order spins around him.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Malan: has a stellar record and is anticipated to be the focal point of this England lineup. He must bat throughout the entire inning, and as a result, he has a good chance of leading this game in scoring.

Devon Conway: has a strike rate of 133.8 and has scored 926 runs in his T20I career. Let’s see how well he does in this campaign.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Doug Bracewell: has a strike of 140 and has taken 20 wickets in T20I. He’ll be looking to take revenge for his side.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Trent Boult: is extremely harmful in powerplay innings, and given that Sydney’s new ball has a tendency to travel around a lot, he may prove to be a potential threat to Williamson in this England vs. New Zealand match.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

David Warner

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Glenn Phillips

Must pick for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Jos Butler

Devon Conway

Glenn Maxwell

Kane Williamson

Lockie Ferguson

Risky choices for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Tymal Mills

Martin Guptil

Who will win today’s ENG vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand are the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against England.

