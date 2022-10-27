Australia vs England Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match, 26 | AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Today’s Team Prediction & Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Australia’s matchup with England, their ferocious rivals, could end up being one of the games that determine how Group 1 plays out. In their two games together, Australia and England have both won one and lost one. Therefore, both teams would need to win in this match. However, because to the Duckworth Lewis Method and the fact that the game was abandoned due to rain, England was unfortunate to lose to Ireland by a score of 5 runs. In contrast, Australia came back strongly against Sri Lanka and defeated them by 7 wickets with 21 balls remaining, which boosted their net run rate.

Check out Dream11 Fantasy Team picks for Australia vs England qualifier match below. Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the AUS vs ENG encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both AUS vs ENG T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s AUS vs ENG T20 match.

AUS vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup – Match 26 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – AUS vs ENG AUS vs ENG Match Date Friday, October 28th, 2022. AUS vs ENG Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for AUS vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup Group match 26

Key Players in Form in ENG vs AUS teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins

England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook

Weather conditions in ENG vs AUS ICC T20 World Cup match 26

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The Melbourne pitch’s suitability with both batting and bowling is well acknowledged. The pacers will receive a strong bounce in the first part while the spinners will receive little nibbles.

Toss factor in ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 20

Matches won Batting First – 8

Matches won Batting second – 11

Average first innings score – 141

Highest score – 184

Lowest score – 74

ENG vs AUS head-to-head

Played: 22

Australia won: 10

England won: 11

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Australia vs England T20 World Cup

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Probable Playing XI for AUS in ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup Match 26

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI for ENG in ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup Match 26

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

David Warner, Mark Wood, Jos Buttler, Malan, Marsh, Brook, Maxwell, Stonis, Livingstone, Curran, Starc, Agar

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Jos Butler, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Jos Buttler: has been decent on the wicketkeeping front, making him the obvious choice.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Alex Hales: is in fantastic shape. He will be the player to watch for because he has recently helped England win several games. Hales would perform at his peak given how accommodating the track is.

Liam Livingstone: is a powerful batter, and England would be relying on him to get the job done. He may sometimes bowl a couple of leg spinners to aid his team.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has the capacity to provide some rebound and swing given the circumstances in Australia right now. During the match against Afghanistan, he made superb use of the short ball.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Mark Wood: is the obvious pick, who has taken 35 wickets in his career. He’ll be looking to break some bail in this one.

Josh Hazlewood: He would like to improve on his work as one of the outstanding bowlers for the Australians thus far.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

David Warner

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Mark Wood

Must pick for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Aaron Finch

Ashton Agar

Pat Cummins

Liam Livingstone

Sam Curran

Risky choices for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Kane Richardson

Chris Woakes

Who will win today’s ENG vs AUS ICC T20 World Cup match?

England are the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence.

