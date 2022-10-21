Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeToday Match PredictionCricket PredictionsEngland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC Match 14...

England vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC Match 14 | ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
eng vs afg dream11 prediction - KreedOn
Image Source: Sporting News
- Advertisement -

ENG VS AFG Dream11 Prediction: On Saturday, England will play Afghanistan in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 match. The Perth Stadium would host the game. England won their exhibition match against Pakistan handily, preparing them for the tournament in fine fashion. As they rounded out their preparation, Afghanistan also had a strong performance against Bangladesh. An intriguing matchup in Perth can be anticipated with both sides playing well.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the ENG vs AFG encounter.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both ENG vs AFG T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more. 

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s ENG vs AFG T20 match. 

ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup – Match 14 | Complete Match Details

MatchICC T20 World Cup  – ENG vs AFG
ENG vs AFG Match DateSaturday, October 22nd, 2022.
ENG vs AFG Match Time4:30 pm IST
VenuePerth Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 14

Key Players in Form in ENG vs AFG teams

  • England:  Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes.
  • Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan. 

Weather conditions in ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup match 14

-- Advertisement --

The weather is a bit cloudy. However, there’s no chance of rain, so we can anticipate a strong game between the two teams.

ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long. 

Toss factor in ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first. 

Venue stats – Perth Stadium 

  • Total T20 matches – 2
  • Matches won Batting First – 1
  • Matches won Batting second – 1
  • Average first innings score – 157
  • Highest score – 208
  • Lowest score – 109

ENG vs AFG head-to-head 

  • Played: 2
  • England won: 2
  • Afghanistan won: 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. 

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. 

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for ENG in ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup Match 14

Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills,  Mark Wood,

Probable Playing XI for AFG in ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup Match 14

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1) 

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Gurbaz, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Alex Hales, Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Hazaratullah Zazai, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan.

ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2) 

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Jos Buttler: is the obvious pick in terms of wicket-keeping. He has a strike rate of 143.9 and has scored 2312 runs. 

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Alex Hales: who has scored 1851 runs in his T20I career, will be looking to score some runs in this fixture. 

Usman Ghani: will be looking to lead his side, who has a strike rate of 109.6. Let’s see how well he performs against England. 

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Ben Stokes: is the obvious in all – rounder front, who has a strike rate of 133.2 and has taken 20 wickets in his T20I career. 

Moeen Ali: is among the best bowlers in this England side, who has taken 40 wickets in his T20I career. He’ll be looking to break some bails in this one. 

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction 

Rashid Khan: everyone are aware of Rashid Khan’s accomplishments, who has an economy of 6.22 and has taken 115 wickets. 

Mark Wood: is a fantastic bowler who has taken 33 wickets and has an economy of 8.56 in his T20I career. 

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Josh Butler 

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team 

Ben Stokes 

Must pick for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

  • Mark Wood 
  • Moeen Ali 
  • Ben Stokes
  • Mohammad Nabi
  • Rashid-Khan

Risky choices for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

  • Qais Ahmad
  • Phil Salt

Who will win today’s ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup match?

England is the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against Afghanistan. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleIndia Tour of Bangladesh After 7 years, BCB Announces Schedule
Next articleAustralia vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Prediction Team Analysis by Experts

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Southampton vs Man United Dream11 - KreedOn

Premier League 2022 – Southampton vs Manchester United DREAM11 Prediction |...

Dream11 Prediction
ind vs sa 3rd odi dream11 prediction - KreedOn

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s ODI match |...

Cricket Predictions

The Blockbuster Growth of Sports Industry in India

Sports 2.0
live cricket app - KreedOn

Best Apps to watch live cricket – Watch Indian Cricket Team...

Sports 2.0