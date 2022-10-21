England vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC Match 14 | ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

ENG VS AFG Dream11 Prediction: On Saturday, England will play Afghanistan in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 match. The Perth Stadium would host the game. England won their exhibition match against Pakistan handily, preparing them for the tournament in fine fashion. As they rounded out their preparation, Afghanistan also had a strong performance against Bangladesh. An intriguing matchup in Perth can be anticipated with both sides playing well.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the ENG vs AFG encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both ENG vs AFG T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s ENG vs AFG T20 match.

ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup – Match 14 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – ENG vs AFG ENG vs AFG Match Date Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. ENG vs AFG Match Time 4:30 pm IST Venue Perth Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 14

Key Players in Form in ENG vs AFG teams

England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan.

Weather conditions in ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup match 14

The weather is a bit cloudy. However, there’s no chance of rain, so we can anticipate a strong game between the two teams.

ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long.

Toss factor in ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Perth Stadium

Total T20 matches – 2

Matches won Batting First – 1

Matches won Batting second – 1

Average first innings score – 157

Highest score – 208

Lowest score – 109

ENG vs AFG head-to-head

Played: 2

England won: 2

Afghanistan won: 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Probable Playing XI for ENG in ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup Match 14

Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood,

Probable Playing XI for AFG in ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup Match 14

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Gurbaz, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Alex Hales, Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Hazaratullah Zazai, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan.

ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Jos Buttler: is the obvious pick in terms of wicket-keeping. He has a strike rate of 143.9 and has scored 2312 runs.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Alex Hales: who has scored 1851 runs in his T20I career, will be looking to score some runs in this fixture.

Usman Ghani: will be looking to lead his side, who has a strike rate of 109.6. Let’s see how well he performs against England.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Ben Stokes: is the obvious in all – rounder front, who has a strike rate of 133.2 and has taken 20 wickets in his T20I career.

Moeen Ali: is among the best bowlers in this England side, who has taken 40 wickets in his T20I career. He’ll be looking to break some bails in this one.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Rashid Khan: everyone are aware of Rashid Khan’s accomplishments, who has an economy of 6.22 and has taken 115 wickets.

Mark Wood: is a fantastic bowler who has taken 33 wickets and has an economy of 8.56 in his T20I career.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Josh Butler

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Ben Stokes

Must pick for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Mark Wood

Moeen Ali

Ben Stokes

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid-Khan

Risky choices for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Qais Ahmad

Phil Salt

Who will win today’s ENG vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup match?

England is the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against Afghanistan.

