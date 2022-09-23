Indian Sports & Energy Drinks: Market Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers – KreedOn Case Study

- Advertisement -

Sports have always been an integral part of the lives of the masses. Participating in sports and physical activities ensures healthy living, something which everyone would like to adopt. Sports and energy drinks are beverages that are consumed by athletes, fitness-freaks, and by people in general, who are engaged in any kind of sporting or physical activity. These beverages, which are rich in essential components such as nutrients, vitamins, carbohydrates, etc., provide much-needed mental and physical stimulation for the aforementioned individuals.

They are believed to provide an instant energy boost in consumption. Another important facet of these drinks is that they contain electrolytes, and consuming these drinks helps to replenish the electrolytes which are lost during the workout. They also help in keeping the body hydrated which is of utmost importance.

These drinks are usually available in carbonated or noncarbonated forms and they also come in different flavors, such as raspberry, orange, and pineapple to name a few. Nowadays, organic sports drinks have also made their way into the market and are quite appealing to customers. It is because of these features that sports and energy drinks are in high demand among consumers throughout India.

Market Trends and Drivers

With the ever-growing popularity of fitness-related activities and the emerging cases of lifestyle-related diseases amongst the masses, people are engaging in sports-related activities to maintain a rather healthy lifestyle. From the young ones to the aged people, everyone seems to be engaged with one physical activity or another: be it something as mundane as walking, or something hardcore such as HIIT (high-intensity interval training) or cross fit. These reasons are primarily behind driving the market for the sports and energy drinks brands.

Furthermore, aggressive promotion and marketing by these brands across all media have also contributed significantly to their market growth. Collaboration with celebrities and sports personalities, development of more consumer-oriented products such as sugar-free drinks or customizable drinks, product availability across various platforms, and sponsoring various sporting events or teams are believed to even further increase the growth of these brands.

Energy Drinks: Key Market Segmentation

The Indian Sports and Energy drinks market has been segmented based on packaging type, product type, channel of distribution, region, end-user et cetera.

Sports Drinks Market

Breakup by Product Type

Isotonic

Hypertonic

Hypotonic

Breakup by Packaging Type

Bottle (Pet/Glass)

Can

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Energy Drinks Market

Breakup by Product:

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Type:

Non-Organic

Organic

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bottle (Pet/Glass)

Can

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Target Consumer:

Teenagers

Adults

Geriatric Population

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Market Overview 2022-2027

The market size of Indian Sports and energy drinks reached US$ 2.4 billion in 2022. And going by the current rate, projections estimate the market size to reach US$ 5.0 billion by the year 2027; thereby exhibiting a growth rate of (CAGR) of 13.27 during 2022-2027.

Top Players of the Game

Now let us have a look at the top five energy drinks available to the Indian masses for the year 2022

Redbull Energy Drinks

Redbull is undoubtedly one of the most famous energy brands in the world. Almost everyone is well versed with its tagline: “Redbull gives you wings.” While it is one of the best-known energy drinks out there with its composition of a blend of glucose, sugar, taurine, caffeine, and several vitamins, and the giving you wings part is still up for debate.

Monster Energy Drinks

Another well-known brand of energy drink is Monster. With its signature neon-green claw marks and high-quality content, Monster has quite a following. It has quite a strong taste, and it is exactly what appeals to the general public. Created by the Hansen Natural Company in 2002, Monster has since then come a long way in creating its legacy. Its ingredients consist of sugar, caffeine, taurine, riboflavin, and sucralose.

Gatorade Energy Drinks

This energy drink has been for a long time a major player in the game. Gatorade is currently manufactured by PepsiCo. Originally made for the rehydration of a university football team in Florida, it has since become a big brand.

It is composed of carbohydrates, sugars, and minerals such as potassium and sodium. These energy drinks also come in various flavors.

Ocean One8 Energy Drink

Owned by the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, one8 is a relatively new brand. Rich in water, fruit juice, carbohydrates, vitamins, and electrolytes, it is marketed as a drink that has been specifically designed for athletes who specialize in high-intensity workouts.

Health Oxide Energy Boost Energy Drink

Composed after carefully balancing ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, taurine, dextrose, and inositol, it is said to help and facilitate the delivery of oxygen into the different body areas. Moreover, it is said that this drink also repairs and builds muscle.

