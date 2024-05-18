Elorda Cup 2024: Semi-Final Exits Yield Bronze for Four Indian Male Boxers

- Advertisement -

Four Indian male boxers—Yaiphaba Singh Soibam, Abhishek Yadav, Vishal, and Gaurav Chauhan—ended their campaign in the Elorda Cup 2024 with bronze medals after losing the semifinals on Friday. Yaiphaba (48kg) and Abhishek (67kg) lost 3-4 to Kazakhstan’s Zhussupov Askhat and Mursal Nurbek respectively, after a review of their respective bouts.

Meanwhile, Vishal (86kg) ended his campaign with a 0-5 loss against reigning world champion Oralbay Nurbek of Kazakhstan. Likewise, Gaurav lost 0-5 to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the 92+kg last-four bout.

4️⃣ of our men boxers end their campaign with 🥉medals at Elorda Cup 2024 today #PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/e0gSRXcPgH — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 17, 2024

Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) secured bronze medals on Thursday following their defeats in the semi-finals. Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), and Manisha (60kg) will compete for gold medals today in the finals.

