Saturday, May 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsBoxingElorda Cup 2024: Semi-Final Exits Yield Bronze for Four Indian Male Boxers
-- Advertisement --

Elorda Cup 2024: Semi-Final Exits Yield Bronze for Four Indian Male Boxers

Elorda Cup 2024: Semi-Final Exits Yield Bronze for Four Indian Male Boxers | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportsstar
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Four Indian male boxers—Yaiphaba Singh Soibam, Abhishek Yadav, Vishal, and Gaurav Chauhan—ended their campaign in the Elorda Cup 2024 with bronze medals after losing the semifinals on Friday. Yaiphaba (48kg) and Abhishek (67kg) lost 3-4 to Kazakhstan’s Zhussupov Askhat and Mursal Nurbek respectively, after a review of their respective bouts.

-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, Vishal (86kg) ended his campaign with a 0-5 loss against reigning world champion Oralbay Nurbek of Kazakhstan. Likewise, Gaurav lost 0-5 to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the 92+kg last-four bout.

-- Advertisement --

Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) secured bronze medals on Thursday following their defeats in the semi-finals. Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), and Manisha (60kg) will compete for gold medals today in the finals.

Best MMA Gloves | KreedOnAlso Read | Exploring the Top 10 Best MMA Gloves: Gear Up and Get Ready

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Previous article
Puma Secures Multi-Year Deal with AFI for Kit Sponsorship of Indian Athletics
Next article
Build Your Dream Home Gym Without Breaking the Bank: Get Fit for Less

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Puma Secures Multi-Year Deal with AFI for Kit Sponsorship of Indian Athletics

Harshal Barot -
PUMA India has announced its partnership as an official kit sponsor to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), marking...
Cricket

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s...

KreedOn Network -
RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the 68th match of IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face...
Cricket

IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium’s Efficient Drainage System Can Clear Rainwater in 15-20 Mins for RCB vs CSK Encounter

Harshal Barot -
RCB vs CSK match is going to decide the last playoff spot of IPL 2024, but it's always hanging...
Sports

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes in 2024: Forbes’ Rich List

Harshal Barot -
The earnings of the athletes in the sports world have gone up considerably in 2024. For the first time,...
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Before RCB vs CSK Clash

Saiman Das -
MS Dhoni is a familiar sight behind the stumps or at the crease during cricket matches. However, witnessing him...
Bowling

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Among 4 Boxers in Finals Spotlight

Saiman Das -
Nikhat Zareen, the defending world champion and Paris Olympics quota holder, achieved a commanding 5-0 victory over Tomiris Myrzakul...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019