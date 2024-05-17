Friday, May 17, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsBowlingElorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Among 4 Boxers in Finals Spotlight
-- Advertisement --

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Among 4 Boxers in Finals Spotlight

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Among 4 Boxers in Finals Spotlight | KreedOn
Image Source: NDTV Sports
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Nikhat Zareen, the defending world champion and Paris Olympics quota holder, achieved a commanding 5-0 victory over Tomiris Myrzakul in the 52 kg category, advancing to the women’s final at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, May 16.

-- Advertisement --

Joining Nikhat in the finals, Minakshi in the 48 kg category, Anamika in the 50 kg category, and Manisha in the 60 kg category also progressed to their respective final bouts with impressive performances.

Minakshi and Manisha delivered dominant performances, both securing identical 5-0 victories against their opponents Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem from Kazakhstan in their semi-final bouts.

-- Advertisement --

Anamika, on the other hand, won her semi-final after her opponent Gulnar Turapbay from Kazakhstan was disqualified for excessive holding following three warnings.

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Advances into the Finals


Four male Indian boxers, Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48 kg category), Abhishek Yadav (67 kg category), Vishal (86 kg category), and Gaurav Chauhan (92+ kg category), will contest their respective semi-final matches on Friday. The finals of the Elorda Cup 2024 will take place on Saturday.

-- Advertisement --

It’s worth noting that the Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 21-member squad for the Elorda Cup 2024, where athletes from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan, and Uzbekistan are participating.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Special Treatment from RCB with Tea Ahead of RCB vs CSK Match
Next article
Watch: MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Before RCB vs CSK Clash

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes in 2024: Forbes’ Rich List

Harshal Barot -
The earnings of the athletes in the sports world have gone up considerably in 2024. For the first time,...
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Before RCB vs CSK Clash

Saiman Das -
MS Dhoni is a familiar sight behind the stumps or at the crease during cricket matches. However, witnessing him...
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Special Treatment from RCB with Tea Ahead of RCB vs CSK Match

Saiman Das -
RCB and CSK are set to clash in a pivotal match at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru...
Football

Sunil Chhetri’s Final Whistle: Retirement Set After June 6 Clash!

Saiman Das -
Sunil Chhetri, the veteran leader of India's men's football squad, announced his retirement from international football. He expressed that...
Javelin

Neeraj Chopra Shines at Federation Cup 2024, Claims Gold Medal with 82.27m Throw

Saiman Das -
Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Federation Cup...
Cricket

‘He’s Not Wrong. I Was A Terrible Captain’: Kevin Pietersen Validates Gautam Gambhir

Saiman Das -
Kevin Pietersen, a former cricketer from England, addressed critiques of his leadership following remarks by Gautam Gambhir about the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019