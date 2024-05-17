Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Among 4 Boxers in Finals Spotlight

- Advertisement -

Nikhat Zareen, the defending world champion and Paris Olympics quota holder, achieved a commanding 5-0 victory over Tomiris Myrzakul in the 52 kg category, advancing to the women’s final at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, May 16.

-- Advertisement --

Joining Nikhat in the finals, Minakshi in the 48 kg category, Anamika in the 50 kg category, and Manisha in the 60 kg category also progressed to their respective final bouts with impressive performances.

Minakshi and Manisha delivered dominant performances, both securing identical 5-0 victories against their opponents Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem from Kazakhstan in their semi-final bouts.

-- Advertisement --

Anamika, on the other hand, won her semi-final after her opponent Gulnar Turapbay from Kazakhstan was disqualified for excessive holding following three warnings.

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Advances into the Finals

🥊💥 In a breathtaking display of skill and determination, India’s Nikhat Zareen delivers an electrifying performance at the Elorda Cup 2024, securing her spot in the Women’s 52kg final with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul.

#nikhatzareen #elordacup2024 pic.twitter.com/goeS3djf33 — KreedOn (@kreedonworld) May 17, 2024

Four male Indian boxers, Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48 kg category), Abhishek Yadav (67 kg category), Vishal (86 kg category), and Gaurav Chauhan (92+ kg category), will contest their respective semi-final matches on Friday. The finals of the Elorda Cup 2024 will take place on Saturday.

-- Advertisement --

It’s worth noting that the Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 21-member squad for the Elorda Cup 2024, where athletes from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan, and Uzbekistan are participating.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price