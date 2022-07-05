Elorda Cup 2022: Gitika & Alfiya Pathan clinched Gold on the last day | 14 medals in Nation’s bag

- Advertisement -

Indian boxers Alfiya Pathan and Gitika produced thrilling performances to win gold medals at the Elorda cup 2022, Monday. While two other female boxers Kalaivani Srinivasan and Jamuna Boro concluded their campaign with silver medals at Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.

Reigning world champion, Alfiya smashed the 2016 world champion contender Lazzat Kungeibayeva (Kazakhstan) 5-0 in the women’s +81kg final while Gitika clinched a stunning 4-1 win over compatriot Kalaivani in an all-Indian women’s 48kg final.

The 33-member Indian contingent ended their campaign with an overall tally of 14 medals including two gold, two silver, and 10 bronze.

It was a debut for both youngsters Alfiya and Gitika in the senior international event. Alfiya manifested her game against reigning Asian champion Kungeibayeva and completely dominated the bout. The experienced Kazakh boxer looked disoriented against the young Indian, Alfiya.

Gitika from Rohtak, handed the first gold to the country by winning the match against Kalaivani. Both the Indian boxers started off with an aggressive intent and kept attacking each other. In the end, Gitika tilted the result in her favor.

“It was a great feeling to win a gold medal in the first senior international tournament. This is a start; I want to win more medals at the senior level in international competitions,”

Alfiya and Gitika were awarded with a prize money of USD 700 for their gold medal-winning feats while silver and bronze medal winners got USD 400 and USD 200 each respectively.

Women: Gold- Gitika (48kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg); Silver- Kalaivani Srinivasan (48kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg); Bronze- Jyoti Gulia (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Neema (63kg), Lalita (70kg) and Babita Bisht (81kg).

Men: Bronze- Kuldeep Kumar (48kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Sachin (57kg) and Jugnoo (92kg)

