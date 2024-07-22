East Zone Hockey Championship Winners: Odisha Men, Jharkhand Women Clinch Titles

- Advertisement -

Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand emerged as the winners in the Men’s and Women’s divisions of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024. The event took place today at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

-- Advertisement --

In the Women’s category final, Hockey Jharkhand edged out Hockey Bengal with a 1-1 (4-3 SO) victory. Mundu Sukarmani scored in the 32nd minute for Hockey Jharkhand, while Lalpeksangi equalized for Hockey Bengal in the 34th minute, leading to a shootout. The game went into sudden death, where Salomi Nag and Roshni Aind secured the win for Hockey Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the 3rd/4th place match in the Women’s category saw the Hockey Association of Odisha defeating Manipur Hockey 0-0 (4-3 SO) in a shootout after a goalless regulation time. Captain Drupati Naik and Supriya scored in the sudden death to secure the third place for Odisha.

-- Advertisement --

In the Men’s category final, the Hockey Association of Odisha clinched the title with a 2-0 win over Hockey Jharkhand. Manipur Hockey secured third place by defeating Hockey Bihar 7-2.

In the Men’s category final, the Hockey Association of Odisha triumphed over Hockey Jharkhand with a 2-0 victory. Aryan Xess scored in the 25th minute, followed by Deonath Nanwar in the 27th minute, both in the second quarter, securing the win for Odisha.

In the match for 3rd and 4th place in the Men’s category, Manipur Hockey dominated Hockey Bihar with a score of 7-2. Thokchom Thonglen (15’), Ningombam Amarjit Singh (16’, 40’), Captain Silheiba Lisham (25’, 54’), Ricky Tonjam (34’), and Khangembam Somikant Singh (50’) netted goals for Manipur. Aakash Yadav (18’) and Atit Kumar (28’) scored for Bihar.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals