Opportunity To Own a Piece of History & Glory | E-auction of Paralympians & Olympians Gear

New Delhi: Sports gear and equipment of Indian Olympics and Paralympics medalists have been put up in An E-auction, on the occasion of PM Modi’s 71st Birthday.

-- Advertisement --

The auction was organized by the Ministry of Culture. The auction started on Friday and will close on October 7th. This is the 3rd edition of this auction. All the proceeds from this online event will go to the Namami Gange mission. The mission works towards conserving and protecting River Ganges.

Key Highlights

Amongst all the gifts and mementos, the key highlights are the equipment and gear presented to the PM by medal-winning athletes in the recently concluded Olympics and Paralympics games.

-- Advertisement --

The sporting items in the auction include the javelin used by Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, which has the highest base price at Rs 1 crore. It also includes Paralympic Gold medalist Sumit Antil’s Javelin. Some other items up for bidding are Bronze medalist Lolina Borgohain’s signed boxing gloves; Paralympic Gold medalist Krishna Nagar autographed Badminton racquet, and silver medalist Bhavina Patel’s autographed Table tennis racquet.

The Official Statement

Here is an opportunity for you to own a piece of history & glory. The 3rd edition of e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has started. Participation link:https://t.co/mwoB4POSo8 More Details: https://t.co/wY7mtbvRLu pic.twitter.com/OiH9nIpD5R — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 18, 2021

“The mementos include sports gear and equipment gifted to the Prime Minister by winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Other interesting artefacts include replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings.” said the Ministry of Culture.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]