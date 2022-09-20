Dutee can run 100 meters in 10.9 Seconds Says, Coach Ramesh – KreedOn Candids

- Advertisement -

Dutee Chand: The Birmingham Story

The preparation was made mainly for the 4X100 relay event. The team comprising Dutee, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, and Sekar Dhanalakshmi, had trained also for around two months after the national-ranking meet in Chennai. But Dhanalakshmi failed to pass the dope test. MV Jillna had replaced Dhanalakshmi. But she was also ruled out after having failed to pass the dope test. Dutee Chand who is presently in Mumbai to participate in a dance reality show, explained while talking over the phone,

“The fourth runner who got into the relay team at the last moment, Jyothi Yarraji did not train with us. Dhanalakshmi had trained with us. Her exclusion from the relay team gave us a big blow.”

Indian women’s relay team finished fifth in the 4X100 meter relay at Birmingham and simultaneously, Dutee also failed to qualify for the finals of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, finishing 4th in the qualifiers clocking 11.55 seconds.

-- Advertisement --

Commenting on her failure in 100 meters, Dutee explained,

“My name was not on the list of 100 meters. It was Dhanalakshmi’s name on the list. But after she was ruled out of the tournament, I was asked to run. I did not have any preparation for my event. I am not much concerned.”

Coach’s Belief

Dutee’s Hyderabad-based SAI coach Nagapuri Ramesh also does not seem bothered about Dutee’s failure to qualify for the finals of 100 meters in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Talking over the phone from Hyderabad, Ramesh explained,

“Dutee still has the potential of clocking 10.9 seconds in 100 meters. But she did not make any separate preparation for her event for the Commonwealth Games, rather concentrating on the 4X100 meter relay only. So I am not worried. She is in perfect shape.”

-- Advertisement --

Ramesh believes Dutee must need exposure for competitions. He said,

“I want training at home and participation in competitions abroad. Dutee must need such an opportunity to perform her best in the Asian Games.” -- Advertisement --

Dutee also asserted,

“The federation wanted me to send to Ukraine last time. But there was no completion at that time. That is why I did not go. I need competitions abroad to improve my performance.”

Gopichand’s Cooperation & Support to Dutee

-- Advertisement --

Pullela Gopichand, the Dronacharya awardee chief national badminton coach had also come forward before, providing the ultra-modern infrastructure of his badminton academy to Dutee for her improvement. This time again, the iconic badminton coach has offered another support to Ramesh and Dutee.

Ramesh revealed,

“Within the next couple of months, Gopichand is going to organize a seminar on sports science to which sports scientist from all over the world has been invited. I also have been invited along with my students there in the seminar. It will help me a lot to assess my student’s physical and mental conditions. I am especially looking forward to the Asian Games next year. I will benefit a lot from Dutee by attending this seminar. Before resuming intense training, I will be able to know how I should guide Dutee exactly.”

New Kids of Ramesh On the Block

Nagapuri Ramesh already has a couple of girls and boys who are the new kids on the block. Agasara Nandini is already under the scanner of the searchlight. Being the first ever Indian athlete Nandini had reached the finals of 100-meter hurdles in the Junior World Championship, held in Cambodia recently.

According to Ramesh, Nandini who clocked 13.32 seconds is extremely promising. The experienced coach added,

“I have also highly potential girls like K. Rajitha, Jyotika, and Srinivas who all are under-20 and have been showing great promise at the national and international level. Interestingly, all these new athletes are inspired by Dutee, and Dutee’s presence in our training center gives them an additional mental boost.”

Read More | Priyanka Goswami Sets Focus on Breaking Her Record in 20K Race Walking

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport