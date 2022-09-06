Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United FC & Chennaiyin FC Booked the Quarterfinal Berth

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Durand Cup: Rajasthan United FC & Chennaiyin FC Booked The Quarterfinal Births- KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) made history after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 131st Durand Cup by defeating the Indian Navy football team by 2-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Monday.

Needing a win to qualify for the knockout stages, RUFC started on the front foot against the Navy side. There were many stops and starts in the game as both teams committed fouls and tried to break each other’s moves. Both teams were unable to create any clear-cut chances, as the game was mostly played in the middle of the park. 

In the second half, strikes from Youssef Atriss in the 73rd minute and Sergio Barboza Junior in the 88th minute ensured RUFC finished second in Group B. Mumbai City FC had already qualified as group winners. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan’s journey ends in Durand Cup 2022.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2022. CFC defeated local favorites Neroca FC (NFC) by 2-0, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal on Monday.

CFC’s Anirudh Thapa produced a brilliant performance as he scored one and assisted in the other. Anirudh scored a stunning goal in the 15th minute of the match. Later, at 71′, Thapa swings in a freekick from the right, and Vafa climbed highest to hit the ball directly into the net.

Chennaiyin FC looked the better side throughout the game and produced a power-packed performance at this stage of the tournament.

durand cup winners list - KreedOnRead More | List of Durand cup winners

Nidhi Singh
