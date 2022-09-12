Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC (MFC) beat Chennaiyin FC | MFC stormed into first semi-final

- Advertisement -

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) beat Chennaiyin FC (CFC) by 5-3 in a thrilling third quarter-final of the 131st Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Sunday. Greg Stewart scored a hat trick and Lallianzual Chhangte added two goals for Mumbai City FC. Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic, Jockson Dhas, and Rahim Ali scored for Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City will face Mohammedan Sporting in the first semi-final on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

The first half was brutal at best, with both teams fighting hard to match the other. There were a few shots mostly from distance and some from inside the box, but no golden scoring opportunities per se. In the 19th minute of the game, Chennaiyin’s Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari was injured and had to be replaced by Rahim Ali.

The first goal came from a penalty awarded to Mumbai in the 40th minute when Ahmed Jahouh put Amay Ranawade through the box and was brought down by goalkeeper Debjit. Mumbai’s Stewart took the penalty kick and Debjit guessed correctly but couldn’t stop the ball from going into the net.

Again, Stewart scored a goal in the 100th minute and completed his Hatrick in the 118th minute of the match. Chhangte also added two goals in 78th and 94th minute of the match and these two players helped Mumbai City FC advances to the first semifinal of Durand Cup 2022.

