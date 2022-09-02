Durand Cup 2022: Jamshedpur FC beats IAFT | Chennaiyin FC Edge Past TRAU FC

- Advertisement -

Jamshedpur FC ended their 131st Durand Cup campaign on a high note with a 2-1 win over the Indian Air Force Team (IAFT) in a Group A league match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata on Thursday.

The Red Miners scored one goal in each half through Piyush Tahkuri scored a goal at 26′ while Ruatmawia added another goal for the team in the 84th minute of the match. Soma scored the only goal for the IAFFT, who finished bottom in Group A with four losses in Durand Cup 2022.

Both teams struggled till the end, but the JFC youngsters looked all eager and played vigorously throughout the match.

JFC also had two brilliant opportunities to go ahead just before the end of halftime. In the first, Vinil Poojari got a free header from close range but hit the goalkeeper. The second opportunity came when JFC’s forward line failed to keep the ball inside the frame of the goal when the keeper was off his line.

Later on the day, Chennaiyin FC dominantly defeated TRAU FC by 4-1 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. After winning against TRAU, Chennaiyin FC set up a thrilling final group clash against Neroca FC that will determine the second spot in Group C on 5 September 2022.

Both teams started the match with high energy but Chennaiyin FC (CFC) with their dominating ways was ahead with a score of 2-1 by the end of halftime. CFC’s Siskovic scored a brace in 1st and 55th minutes of the match, whereas Karikari converted a penalty into a much-needed goal at 20’.

TRAU scored their first goal when skipper Komron Tursunov converted the game’s second penalty at the stroke of half-time. Later, Vafa in the 51st minute of the game added a goal for Chennaiyin FC.

