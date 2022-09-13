Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC (HFC) Beat Rajasthan United | HFC Advances To Semis

- Advertisement -

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC (HFC) produced a stunning performance against Rajasthan United to win 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

Hyderabad’s Bart Ogbeche within six minutes of the match scored a brilliant goal and take Hyderabad into an early lead. Later Rajasthan was awarded a penalty in the 28th minute and Martin Chaves converted that penalty into a stunning goal for Rajasthan United.

Both teams’ coaches made a change each at the break. Midfielder Joao Victor came in for Borja and Rajasthan’s Gyanmar Nikum was brought in place of William.

Later on, HFC players Akash Mishra and Javi Siverio added 2 goals in the 45th and 68th minutes of the match respectively.

This win takes Hyderabad FC into their first-ever Durand Cup semi-final when they take on ISL side Bengaluru FC on 15 September. On the other hand, Mohammedan Sporting will face Mumbai City FC in the first semifinals on Wednesday 14th September. Both the semifinals will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Read More | Top 10 Richest Football Club in the World

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport