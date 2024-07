Durand Cup 2024: Live streaming, Venues, Schedule and All You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

The Durand Cup 2024 will start the Indian football season from July 27 to August 31. The Matches are going to be held in Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Jamshеdpur, and Shillong. The Indian Armed Forces organize this amazing tournament, it is the 133rd edition. It will be available to watch live online and on TV.

-- Advertisement --

The Durand Cup started in 1888 and is the third-oldest football competition in the world and the oldest in the Asian region. The Durand Cup 2024 will feature 24 teams from the Indian Super League, I-League and the Armed Forces. Teams from Nepal (Tribhuvan Army FC) and Bangladesh (Bangladеsh Army FT) will also play.

Tеams are divided into six groups of four. The winners of each group and the two best second-placed teams will move on to the knockout stage.

-- Advertisement --

Where can you watch Durand Cup 2024 live?

You can watch live telecast of Durand Cup 2024 on the Sony Liv and it will be also available on Sony TEN 2 SD TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India

Full schedule of Durand Cup 2024

July 27, Saturday

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC – 6:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

July 28, Sunday

-- Advertisement --

Group D: Jamshedpur FC vs Bangladesh Army FT – 4:00 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex)

Group B: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Inter Kashi FC – 7:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

July 29, Monday

Group A: East Bengal FC vs Indian Airforce FT – 7:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

July 30, Tuesday

Group E: Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC – 3:00 PM (SAI Stadium)

Group C: CISF Protectors FT vs Punjab FC – 7:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

July 31, Wednesday

Group D: Chennaiyin FC vs Indian Army FT – 4:00 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex)

Group B: Bengaluru FC vs Indian Navy FT – 7:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

August 1, Thursday

-- Advertisement --

Group C: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – 7:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

August 2, Friday

Group F: Shillong Lajong FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC – 4:00 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium)

Group A: Indian Airforce FT vs Downtown Heroes FC – 7:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

August 3, Saturday

Group E: Odisha FC vs BSF FT – 4:00 PM (SAI Stadium)

Group B: Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi FC – 7:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

August 4, Sunday

Group C: Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC – 4:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

Group D: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC – 7:00 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex)

August 5, Monday

Group C: Mumbai City FC vs CISF Protectors FT – 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

Group F: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC – 7:00 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium)

August 6, Tuesday

Group E: Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC – 4:00 PM (SAI Stadium)

Group B: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Bengaluru FC – 7:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

August 7, Wednesday

Group D: Indian Army FT vs Bangladesh Army FT – 4:00 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex)

Group A: East Bengal FC vs Downtown Heroes FC – 7:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

August 8, Thursday

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Airforce FT – 4:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

Group F: FC Goa vs Tribhuvan Army FC – 7:00 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium)

August 9, Friday

Group B: Indian Navy FT vs Inter Kashi FC – 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

Group E: NorthEast United FC vs BSF FT – 7:00 PM (SAI Stadium)

August 10, Saturday

Group F: Shillong Lajong FC vs Hyderabad FC – 4:00 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium)

Group C: Kerala Blasters FC vs CISF Protectors FT – 7:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

August 11, Sunday

Group C: Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC – 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

Group D: Chennaiyin FC vs Bangladesh Army FT – 7:00 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex)

August 12, Monday

Group E: Bodoland FC vs BSF FT – 7:00 PM (SAI Stadium)

August 13, Tuesday

Group B: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Indian Navy FT – 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Krirangan)

Group F: Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC – 7:00 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium)

August 14, Wednesday

Group D: Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT – 7:00 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex)

August 16, Friday

Group E: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC – 7:00 PM (SAI Stadium)

August 17, Saturday

Group F: FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC – 7:00 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium)

August 18, Sunday

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC – 7:00 PM (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

August 21, Wednesday

Quarter-final 1 – 4:00 PM

Quarter-final 2 – 7:00 PM

August 23, Friday

Quarter-final 3 – 4:00 PM

Quarter-final 4 – 7:00 PM

August 25, Sunday

Semi-final 1 – 5:30 PM

August 27, Tuesday

Semi-final 2 – 5:30 PM

August 31, Saturday