Monday, August 22, 2022
HomeNewsDurand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC | NorthEast United FC...

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC | NorthEast United FC lost to Army Green

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC | NorthEast United FC lost to Army Green- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

Mohammedan SC (MDS) showcased another impressive performance at Durand Cup 2022, where they defeated Jamshedpur FC by 3-0. MDS retained the top spot on the Group A points table. Mohammedan SC dominated the first half, where Faslu scored the first goal for the team. At 71′, Abhishek Halder scored a beauty and added another goal for the team, and just after a few minutes, Faiaz scored a brilliant 3rd goal at 74′.

 

-- Advertisement --

NorthEast United FC suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Durand Cup 2022. They lost to the formidable Army Green side by 3-1. NorthEast United FC scored their only goal in the match at 90+1 minute.

Army Green’s skipper Lalawmkima scored a brace in the 9th and 55th minutes of the match whereas Kothari’s efforts also added a point with his amazing goal at 24′. NEUFC will need to push their efforts more to get into the next stages of the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

READ | Fantasy Premier League 2022/23 – An Ultimate Guide for this season

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleMaharashtra CM acknowledges Dahi Handi as Adventure sport | Says it will bring international fame

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Biggest football transfers - KreedOn

Top 10 biggest transfers in football history

Football
top 10 football clubs in the world - KreedOn

Complete list of top 10 Best Football Club in the World 2022

Football
cricket shoes - KreedOn

Top 20 best cricket shoes for men: Shoes that suits your...

Sports 2.0
best women footballers - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Women Footballers In The World

Football