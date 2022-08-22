Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC | NorthEast United FC lost to Army Green

- Advertisement -

Mohammedan SC (MDS) showcased another impressive performance at Durand Cup 2022, where they defeated Jamshedpur FC by 3-0. MDS retained the top spot on the Group A points table. Mohammedan SC dominated the first half, where Faslu scored the first goal for the team. At 71′, Abhishek Halder scored a beauty and added another goal for the team, and just after a few minutes, Faiaz scored a brilliant 3rd goal at 74′.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞! Another clinical performance by @MohammedanSC as they hold their position on 🔝 of Group A points table in complete ease! Fans got entertained by some incredible goals and some breathtaking football. #MDSJFC ⚔️#DurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qybj44kiOz — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 21, 2022

NorthEast United FC suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Durand Cup 2022. They lost to the formidable Army Green side by 3-1. NorthEast United FC scored their only goal in the match at 90+1 minute.

Army Green’s skipper Lalawmkima scored a brace in the 9th and 55th minutes of the match whereas Kothari’s efforts also added a point with his amazing goal at 24′. NEUFC will need to push their efforts more to get into the next stages of the tournament.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞! -- Advertisement -- A fantastic performance by Army Green earns them their first victory of the competition. Thanks for joining us. Stay tuned for the next game at 6pm!#AGreen 3-1 @NEUtdFC#NEUFCAGREEN ⚔️#IGAS 🏟️#DurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/5gz8XrbK1e — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 21, 2022

