Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC started their campaign on a winning note | EBFC ended in a stalemate against Indian Navy

ISL champions, Hyderabad FC started their Durand Cup campaign with a dominating win against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC by 2-0 in Imphal on Monday.

TRAU FC coming from a 1-3 loss to rivals NEROCA in their opening game, started on high energy but eventually lost to Hyderabad FC. This was TRAU’s second successive loss in the tournament. Hyderabad FC scored two wonderful goals through Halicharan Narzary in the 27th minute while Borja Herrera in the 52nd minute.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC (EBFC) started their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a goalless draw against the Indian Navy in a Group B clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kolkata on Monday.

East Bengal dominated the first half of the game and the team captain, Sumit Passi missed the best chance to score a goal as he struck the ball that directly goes to the goalkeeper. Harikrishna AU from the Indian Navy team was awarded as the man of the match.

