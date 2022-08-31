Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC beats Neroca FC | HFC Booked the Quarterfinals Berth

- Advertisement -

Reigning Indian Super League Champions, Hyderabad FC (HFC) beats Neroca FC by 3-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

It was a highly impressive and dominating display by HFC in a Group C match against Neroca FC. Manolo Marquez-managed side, Hyderabad FC has now secured three wins from three games in Durand Cup 2022.

For Hyderabad, Australian Joel Chianese brilliantly scored a goal in the second minute of the game. HFC’s top striker Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace in the 17th and 82nd minutes of the match. Ogbeche from Nigeria climbed on top of the highest scorer’s chart in the Durand Cup 2022.

Hyderabad’s brilliant passing helped them to keep the match under control. Javier Siverio hit the crossbar in the 61st minute, but Hyderabad FC secured its third goal with the help of Hitesh Sharma who sent back a sliding pass from the goal line on the right and Ogbeche completed his brace in the 82nd minute.

Durand Cup 2022- Points Table

Group A

Teams M W D L GF/GA PTS 1 Mohammedan Sporting (Q) 3 3 – – 8:1 9 2 Bengaluru FC (Q) 3 2 1 – 8:3 7 3 Goa 4 1 1 2 4:6 4 4 Jamshedpur 3 1 – 2 2:5 3 5 Indian Air Force 3 – – 3 0:7 0

Group B

Teams M W D L Gf/GA PTS 1 Mumbai City (Q) 3 2 1 – 10:3 7 2 Rajasthan United 3 1 1 1 4:7 4 3 ATK Mohun Bagan 3 1 1 1 4:4 4 4 Emami East Bengal 3 – 2 1 0:1 2 5 Indian Navy 2 – 1 1 1:4 1

Group C

Teams M W D L Gf/GA PTS 1 Hyderabad FC (Q) 3 3 – – 8:1 9 2 Neroca FC 3 1 1 1 3:4 4 3 TRAU FC 3 1 – 2 3:6 3 4 Army Red 3 – 2 1 3:4 2 5 Chennaiyin FC 2 – 1 1 3:5 1

Group D

Teams M W D L Gf/GA PTS 1 Odisha FC 3 3 – – 11:0 9 2 Army Green 2 1 – 1 3:1 4 3 Kerala Blasters 3 1 1 1 4:3 4 4 Sudeva Delhi 3 – 2 1 1:4 2 5 Northeast United 3 – – 3 1:12 0

