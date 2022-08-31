Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC beats Neroca FC | HFC Booked the Quarterfinals Berth

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- News18
Reigning Indian Super League Champions, Hyderabad FC (HFC) beats Neroca FC by 3-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

It was a highly impressive and dominating display by HFC in a Group C match against Neroca FC. Manolo Marquez-managed side, Hyderabad FC has now secured three wins from three games in Durand Cup 2022.

For Hyderabad, Australian Joel Chianese brilliantly scored a goal in the second minute of the game. HFC’s top striker Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace in the 17th and 82nd minutes of the match. Ogbeche from Nigeria climbed on top of the highest scorer’s chart in the Durand Cup 2022.

Hyderabad’s brilliant passing helped them to keep the match under control. Javier Siverio hit the crossbar in the 61st minute, but Hyderabad FC secured its third goal with the help of Hitesh Sharma who sent back a sliding pass from the goal line on the right and Ogbeche completed his brace in the 82nd minute.

Durand Cup 2022- Points Table

Group A

TeamsMWDLGF/GAPTS
1Mohammedan Sporting (Q)338:19
2Bengaluru FC (Q)3218:37
3Goa41124:64
4Jamshedpur3122:53
5Indian Air Force330:70

Group B

TeamsMWDLGf/GAPTS
1Mumbai City (Q)32110:37
2Rajasthan United31114:74
3ATK Mohun Bagan31114:44
4Emami East Bengal3210:12
5Indian Navy2111:41

Group C

TeamsMWDLGf/GAPTS
1Hyderabad FC (Q)338:19
2Neroca FC31113:44
3TRAU FC3123:63
4Army Red3213:42
5Chennaiyin FC2113:51

Group D

TeamsMWDLGf/GAPTS
1Odisha FC3311:09
2Army Green2113:14
3Kerala Blasters31114:34
4Sudeva Delhi3211:42
5Northeast United331:120

Nidhi Singh
