Saturday, July 30, 2022
HomeSportsFootballDurand Cup 2022 | Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Where to Watch |...

Durand Cup 2022 | Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Where to Watch | All you need to know

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Durand Cup 2022 : Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Where to Watch- All Details- KreedOn
Image Source- insidesports.in
- Advertisement -

The Durand Cup 2022 will kick off its journey on August 16, 2022, at different locations in India. The tournament will conclude on September 18 in the historic Salt Lake Stadium. The Durand Cup is the oldest football competition in Asia, which started in 1888 and this is going to be the 131st edition of the Durand Cup.

-- Advertisement --

A total of 20 teams will compete to reach the finals, including 11 teams from the Indian Super League, five from I-League, and four from the Indian Armed Forces.

FC Goa clinched Durand Cup 2021, Image Source- The Week

FC Goa clinched the 130th Edition of the Durand Cup and will try to secure the top position against Mohammedan on August 19. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have secured the top position in the competition as they both have won the tournament 16 times each.

Durand Cup 2022 | Venues 

-- Advertisement --

This year the Durand Cup will be played across five venues and three different states- Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur), and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam).

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (The Salt Lake Stadium) will host a total of 10 league matches across the tournament, followed by seven knockout matches.

-- Advertisement --

Guwahati and Imphal will host one of the four group matches and a total of 10 matches each at their venues.

-- Advertisement --

Group-wise division of teams for the Durand Cup 2022

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force FT

Group B: SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy FT

Group C: NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red FT

Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green FT

Durand Cup 2022 full schedule and fixtures

Group A Fixtures

  • August 17- Jamshedpur vs Indian Air Force
  • August 19- Mohammedan vs FC Goa
  • August 21- Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
  • August 23- FC Goa vs Indian Air Force
  • August 25- Bengaluru vs Mohammedan
  • August 27- Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
  • August 29- Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force
  • August 31- Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan
  • September 2- Bengaluru vs FC Goa
  • September 4- Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force

Group B fixtures

  • August 16- East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
  • August 18- Mumbai City vs Indian Navy
  • August 20- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United
  • August 22- East Bengal vs Mumbai City
  • August 24- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy
  • August 26- East Bengal vs Rajasthan United
  • August 28- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
  • August 30- Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy
  • September 3- East Bengal vs Indian Navy
  • September 5- Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United

Group C fixtures

  • August 18- NEROCA vs TRAU
  • August 20- Chennaiyin vs Army Red
  • August 22- TRAU vs Hyderabad
  • August 24- Army Red vs NEROCA
  • August 26- Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
  • August 28- TRAU vs Army Red
  • August 30- Hyderabad vs NEROCA
  • September 1- TRAU vs Chennaiyin
  • September 3- Army Red vs Hyderabad
  • September 5- NEROCA vs Chennaiyin

Group D fixtures

  • August 17- Odisha vs NorthEast United
  • August 19- Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters
  • August 21- NorthEast United vs Army Green
  • August 23- Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
  • August 25- Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi
  • August 27- NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
  • August 29- Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi
  • August 31- Kerala Blasters vs Army Green
  • September 2- NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi
  • September 4- Army Green vs Odisha

Where to Watch Durand Cup 2022

The live streaming of Durand Cup 2022 will be available on Sports18 on the Voot app.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleCommonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
football india league | KreedOn

Success in Asia: A Distant Dream for Indian Football?

Football
Best running shoes under 5000 - KreedOn

Need for speed shoes: Buy the best running shoes under 3000...

Sports 2.0

KreedOn Sports Buzz | Today’s Latest News in Indian Sports

News
Team India Jersey - KreedO

Top 10 Best Indian Jerseys of all time | Buy today...

Sports 2.0