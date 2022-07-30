Durand Cup 2022 | Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Where to Watch | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Durand Cup 2022 will kick off its journey on August 16, 2022, at different locations in India. The tournament will conclude on September 18 in the historic Salt Lake Stadium. The Durand Cup is the oldest football competition in Asia, which started in 1888 and this is going to be the 131st edition of the Durand Cup.

The wait is finally over; the Nation is ready to behold the 131st edition of the magnanimous Durand Cup. Witness for the first time, a new history being created, on an unfathomable scale. Catch us live this year, with 20 football teams hustling together in 3 football-crazy venues pic.twitter.com/HA6TxTS2Cx — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) July 12, 2022

-- Advertisement --

A total of 20 teams will compete to reach the finals, including 11 teams from the Indian Super League, five from I-League, and four from the Indian Armed Forces.

FC Goa clinched the 130th Edition of the Durand Cup and will try to secure the top position against Mohammedan on August 19. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have secured the top position in the competition as they both have won the tournament 16 times each.

Durand Cup 2022 | Venues

-- Advertisement --

This year the Durand Cup will be played across five venues and three different states- Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur), and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam).

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (The Salt Lake Stadium) will host a total of 10 league matches across the tournament, followed by seven knockout matches.

-- Advertisement --

Guwahati and Imphal will host one of the four group matches and a total of 10 matches each at their venues.

-- Advertisement --

Group-wise division of teams for the Durand Cup 2022

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force FT

Group B: SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy FT

Group C: NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red FT

Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green FT

Durand Cup 2022 full schedule and fixtures

Group A Fixtures

August 17- Jamshedpur vs Indian Air Force

August 19- Mohammedan vs FC Goa

August 21- Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru

August 23- FC Goa vs Indian Air Force

August 25- Bengaluru vs Mohammedan

August 27- Jamshedpur vs FC Goa

August 29- Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force

August 31- Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan

September 2- Bengaluru vs FC Goa

September 4- Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force

Group B fixtures

August 16- East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

August 18- Mumbai City vs Indian Navy

August 20- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United

August 22- East Bengal vs Mumbai City

August 24- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy

August 26- East Bengal vs Rajasthan United

August 28- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City

August 30- Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy

September 3- East Bengal vs Indian Navy

September 5- Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United

Group C fixtures

August 18- NEROCA vs TRAU

August 20- Chennaiyin vs Army Red

August 22- TRAU vs Hyderabad

August 24- Army Red vs NEROCA

August 26- Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin

August 28- TRAU vs Army Red

August 30- Hyderabad vs NEROCA

September 1- TRAU vs Chennaiyin

September 3- Army Red vs Hyderabad

September 5- NEROCA vs Chennaiyin

Group D fixtures

August 17- Odisha vs NorthEast United

August 19- Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters

August 21- NorthEast United vs Army Green

August 23- Odisha vs Kerala Blasters

August 25- Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi

August 27- NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters

August 29- Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi

August 31- Kerala Blasters vs Army Green

September 2- NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi

September 4- Army Green vs Odisha

Where to Watch Durand Cup 2022

The live streaming of Durand Cup 2022 will be available on Sports18 on the Voot app.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport