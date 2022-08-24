Wednesday, August 24, 2022
HomeSportsFootballDurand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC emerged victorious against Indian Air Force |...

Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC emerged victorious against Indian Air Force | Odisha FC Secured 2nd Win

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC emerged triumphant against Indian Air Force| Odisha FC Secured its Second Win- KreedOn
Image Source- Outlook India
- Advertisement -

Bengaluru FC trashes Indian Air Force by 4-0 in a Group A match of the 131st Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK), Kolkata on Tuesday. Sunil Chhetri scored 2nd goal for Bengaluru FC in the 23rd minute.

 

-- Advertisement --

Bengaluru’s Roy Krishna opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the match. Chhetri got the second goal at 23′ while Faisal Ali scored the third goal for the team in the 71st minute of the match. Young striker Siva Sakthi added one more goal in the final minute of the match.

On the other hand, Odisha FC stunningly secured their second win in Durand Cup 2022 by defeating the Kerala Blasters by 2–0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Assam on Tuesday. 

-- Advertisement --

The blasters in the 1st half held the robust Odisha FC attackers from scoring any goal. At 51’ minutes, Isaac from Odisha FC scored the first goal of the game. In the 74th minute, Saul Crespo doubled the lead for Odisha. Kerala Blasters had a good chance at 90′ when Azhar’s wonderful effort missed the target by inches.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleBWF World Championships 2022: Saina started her campaign in style | Day 3 schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022
Next articleGood news! Neeraj Chopra to make a return soon – Know full details here

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Durand Cup 2022 : Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Where to Watch- All Details- KreedOn

Durand Cup 2022 | Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Where to Watch...

Football
durand cup winners list - KreedOn

List of Durand cup winners – Meet the winners of India’s...

Football
Durand Cup - KreedOn

Know everything about Durand cup & its glorious past

Football
Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC wins their first match | EB ended in stalemate- KreedOn

Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC started their campaign on a winning...

Football