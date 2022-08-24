Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC emerged victorious against Indian Air Force | Odisha FC Secured 2nd Win

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru FC trashes Indian Air Force by 4-0 in a Group A match of the 131st Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK), Kolkata on Tuesday. Sunil Chhetri scored 2nd goal for Bengaluru FC in the 23rd minute.

Bengaluru’s Roy Krishna opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the match. Chhetri got the second goal at 23′ while Faisal Ali scored the third goal for the team in the 71st minute of the match. Young striker Siva Sakthi added one more goal in the final minute of the match.

On the other hand, Odisha FC stunningly secured their second win in Durand Cup 2022 by defeating the Kerala Blasters by 2–0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Assam on Tuesday.

The blasters in the 1st half held the robust Odisha FC attackers from scoring any goal. At 51’ minutes, Isaac from Odisha FC scored the first goal of the game. In the 74th minute, Saul Crespo doubled the lead for Odisha. Kerala Blasters had a good chance at 90′ when Azhar’s wonderful effort missed the target by inches.

