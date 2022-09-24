Duleep Trophy: Magnificent Jaiswal Powered West Zone With Double-Century

- Advertisement -

Young Teenage sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal powered West Zone into a commanding position by hitting double centuries on the third day of the Duleep Trophy final. Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 209 off just 244 balls consisting of 23 boundaries and 3 sixes. West Zone finished the day with 376 for 3, with two Mumbai lads Jaiswal and Sarfaraz at the crease.

In the second innings, West Zone had a brisk start, scoring runs with utmost ease. Jaiswal and Panchal stitched a century partnership for the opening stand.

After Panchal’s dismissal, Jaiswal continued to score boundaries by finding the gaps to perfection. Rahane was the only one to be dismissed cheaply for 15 runs by Krishnappa Gowtham. After Rahane’s dismissal, Shreyas Iyer joined in. Iyer ensured that the momentum does not shift away towards South Zone. He scored 71 off 113 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes. The in-form Sarfaraz joined Jaiswal after Iyer’s dismissal. He continued his rich vein of form, scoring runs for fun. The run rate never went below 4.

Jaiswal did not allow Sai Kishore set into a rhythm and he used his feet and swept the left-arm spinner. He was aggressive against Gowtham too. A glorious boundary over extra cover brought about his double hundred. He pumped his fist, let out his emotions, and soaked in all the applause coming from the dressing room.

West Zone would look to bat another one-and-a-half session taking the lead above 400. They have all the chance to dismiss South Zone and win the Duleep Trophy. South Zone would have to bat out of their skins on a turning day 4 and 5 pitch. If they manage to draw, they would win the Duleep Trophy by a first-innings lead. If West Zone takes all 10 wickets, they will be crowned the champions.

The Duleep Trophy final is all set for an epic ending. Both teams would be looking forward to the challenge and battle it out to become the ultimate champion.

