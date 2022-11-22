Tuesday, November 22, 2022
'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal crosses 1500 raid points in PKL career

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Pardeep Narwal crosses 1500 raid points in PKL career- KreedOn
Image Source- DNA India
Yet another milestone for UP Yoddhas captain Pardeep Narwal, when he crossed the 1500 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday. This man from Haryana achieved this milestone on Monday against Gujarat Giants when he scored the 5th point.

Earlier in the season, he became the first player to score 1400 raid points also. In the history of PKL, Pardeep has achieved numerous feats and this milestone further cements his reign at the top of the standings. Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh is the second-best raider and has over 350 fewer points than Pardeep.

Pardeep Narwal, the ‘Dubki King’ started this season of PKL at a slow pace but has picked up momentum after taking over the captaincy from Nitesh Kumar.

UP Yoddhas is currently placed at the 4th spot in the PKL points table, and they are one of the frontrunners for a playoff place. The playoffs of season 9 PKL will be played in Dome NSCI, Mumbai from 13th to 17th December 2022.

Top Players To Look For in Pkl Season 9 | Pro Kabaddi League 2022- KreedOnRead More | Players To Look For in PKL Season 9 | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Nidhi Singh
