‘Dubki King’ Pardeep Narwal crosses 1500 raid points in PKL career

Yet another milestone for UP Yoddhas captain Pardeep Narwal, when he crossed the 1500 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday. This man from Haryana achieved this milestone on Monday against Gujarat Giants when he scored the 5th point.
𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕞𝕒𝕟 𝕨𝕙𝕠 𝕞𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕤 𝕦𝕤 𝕛𝕦𝕞𝕡 𝕠𝕦𝕥 𝕠𝕗 𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕤𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕤 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕕𝕦𝕓𝕜𝕚𝕤
Pardeep Narwal completes 1500 raid points in #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #UPvGG #PardeepNarwal #RecordBreaker #UPYoddhas #Record pic.twitter.com/P9zrOm0pzB
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 21, 2022
Earlier in the season, he became the first player to score 1400 raid points also. In the history of PKL, Pardeep has achieved numerous feats and this milestone further cements his reign at the top of the standings. Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh is the second-best raider and has over 350 fewer points than Pardeep.
Pardeep Narwal 👉 Scoring points since 2⃣0⃣1⃣5⃣ and he's still going strong 💪#PardeepNarwal #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #UPvGG pic.twitter.com/5X0PPlut76
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 21, 2022
Pardeep Narwal, the ‘Dubki King’ started this season of PKL at a slow pace but has picked up momentum after taking over the captaincy from Nitesh Kumar.
UP Yoddhas is currently placed at the 4th spot in the PKL points table, and they are one of the frontrunners for a playoff place. The playoffs of season 9 PKL will be played in Dome NSCI, Mumbai from 13th to 17th December 2022.
U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas finish Day 39 of #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 on a winning note!
Here's a look at the Points Table! #FantasticPanga #CHEvBEN #UPvGG pic.twitter.com/2bd0TTnztT
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 21, 2022
Read More | Players To Look For in PKL Season 9 | Pro Kabaddi League 2022