Friday, March 10, 2023
Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Ekta Bhyan qualifies for Para Worlds with Asian record

Nidhi Singh
Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Ekta Bhyan qualifies for Para Worlds with Asian record
Image Source- news18
Led by Asian Para Games gold medalist Ekta Bhyan, the young Indian Para Athletics team returned home with 7 medals from the Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix. The Indian contingent, which included many youngsters who made international debuts in Dubai, also won four silver and two bronze medals. Meanwhile, Bhyan bagged bronze in the women’s wheelchair discus throw (F53). Bhyan threw the discus 6.35m in the fifth round to win the bronze medal in the women’s wheelchair F53 event, which was won by Ukraine’s Zoia Ovsii (13.19m).

She also set an Asian record in the club throw competition, although she finished out of the medal position at the Dubai Club for People of Determination Grounds. It was a great event as there were a total of seven world records and 45 regional records.

In the medal standings, China made a strong return to international competition after two years, finishing first with 102 medals, including 42 golds, followed by Ukraine (11 golds) and Uzbekistan (9 golds). India finished 28th.

After her impressive show in the Club throw event, Bhyan made the cut for the World Para Athletics Championships, which will take place in Paris from July 8 to 17, 2023. She said,

“I am glad that with this performance, I could improve my world ranking and set a new Asian record. Though, I was expecting the throw of 18 plus. Anyway, I will work harder and perform better than this in the upcoming events — World Championship and Asian Para Games,”

Top 10 Best Nike Sports Shoes

