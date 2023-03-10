Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Ekta Bhyan qualifies for Para Worlds with Asian record

- Advertisement -

Led by Asian Para Games gold medalist Ekta Bhyan, the young Indian Para Athletics team returned home with 7 medals from the Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix. The Indian contingent, which included many youngsters who made international debuts in Dubai, also won four silver and two bronze medals. Meanwhile, Bhyan bagged bronze in the women’s wheelchair discus throw (F53). Bhyan threw the discus 6.35m in the fifth round to win the bronze medal in the women’s wheelchair F53 event, which was won by Ukraine’s Zoia Ovsii (13.19m).

3. Balwant Singh Rawat in 1500m T11/12 – 4:26.63 min

4. Balwant Singh Rawat in 5000m T11/12 – 17:23.27min 🥉 Medalists:

1. Ekta Bhyan (#TOPSchemeAthlete) in Discus F51 – 6.35m

2. Parveen Kumar in Javelin F57 – 41.86m

3. Parveen Kumar in Discus F57 – 40.84m Congratulations!👏 pic.twitter.com/FC12zHWG5s — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 2, 2023

She also set an Asian record in the club throw competition, although she finished out of the medal position at the Dubai Club for People of Determination Grounds. It was a great event as there were a total of seven world records and 45 regional records.

In the medal standings, China made a strong return to international competition after two years, finishing first with 102 medals, including 42 golds, followed by Ukraine (11 golds) and Uzbekistan (9 golds). India finished 28th.

After her impressive show in the Club throw event, Bhyan made the cut for the World Para Athletics Championships, which will take place in Paris from July 8 to 17, 2023. She said,

“I am glad that with this performance, I could improve my world ranking and set a new Asian record. Though, I was expecting the throw of 18 plus. Anyway, I will work harder and perform better than this in the upcoming events — World Championship and Asian Para Games,”

