India House, India’s inaugural Country House for the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been developed by Reliance Foundation (RF) in collaboration with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Today, Dream Sports has been announced as its principal partner.

Dream Sports, a leading sports technology company, plays a significant role in supporting the Hon’ble PM’s vision of Digital India and transforming India into a sporting powerhouse. The company’s portfolio includes prominent brands such as Dream11, FanCode, Dream Set Go, Dream Game Studio, and Dream Sports Foundation. This partnership will contribute to realizing India’s aspirations for the 2036 Olympics.

It will indeed host athletes, dignitaries, and sports enthusiasts, beaming with Unification of India, diversity, and excellence. Dream Sports is directly related to live sports such as cricket, which means it will create talks about sport way ahead among people of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Reliance Foundation opened its arms—eager to associate with Dream Sports as title sponsor for India’s Olympic journey, since they spoke of living by focusing on technology and innovation.

They are confident that this collaboration will provide an unforgettable experience for fans and anticipate a successful partnership. A representative from Dream Sports shared that their mission to enhance sports will be embodied by India House, showcasing India’s potential to become a sports powerhouse. They are enthusiastic about being part of this journey.

India House, established by Reliance Foundation as the principal partner of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), symbolizes a joint effort to elevate Indian sports on the global stage.

