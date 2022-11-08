Dravid, Rohit & Kohli gave up business-class seats for the pacers’ comfort | KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Dravid, Rohit & Kohli gave up business-class seats for the pacers' comfort

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gave up business-class seats for the pacers’ comfort
Image Source: News 18
Head coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli gave up their designated business-class seats for the pacers Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya to help them rest and recover between games. Dravid, Rohit, and Kohli gave up their business class seats on the flight from Melbourne to Adelaide so that pacers could travel comfortably with adequate legroom.

A support staff member of the Indian team told Indian Express, 

“Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on the field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs.”

As per International Cricket Council (ICC) norms, each team gets four business-class seats which are usually taken by the head coach, captain, and senior cricketers. But once the Indian management was aware that the team will travel every third or fourth day, the decisions were taken in the hard-working pacers’ favor. The management gave the best seats to the pacers so that they could rest properly.

The Indian team’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had revealed how they are taking all the mandatory measures to make the cricketers match-ready. He said,

“We’ve pretty much thought out everything in terms of the planning, how we want to go about it, and from here on, every session that we have left is an optional one, so in terms of the maintenance, in terms of the physiotherapy, taking care of them, it’s important to have them in the best shape going into every game, and yeah, we’re taking care of that, as well.”

Team India will clash against England in their semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on November 10th, 2022.

 Read more | Top 10 Greatest Cricket Captains of All Time

Sneha Ghosh
