DOR vs PSG Dream11 Prediction | Dortmund vs PSG CL Round of 16

DOR vs PSG Dream11 Prediction | Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with mouth-watering clashes. And first up, Borrusia Dortmund will welcome Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Hosts BVB is sitting third on the Bundesliga, 4 points below league leaders Bayern Munich. PSG, on the other hand, sit on the top of the French League uncompleted.

Dortmund and PSG have faced each other two times, and both times none of them were able to come on top. However, this was back in 2010. Now, both the teams are flooded with great attacking quality like Neymar, Mbappe, Sancho, Halland, Reus, Cavani and others.

Let us have a look at both the teams.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund sealed their knock out stage spot at the expense of Inter Milan in what was the Group of death. BVB started their CL campaign with a stalemate against FC Barcelona and a 2-0 away win at Slavia. They were then beaten by Inter before winning a 3-2 thriller against them in the return fixture. Although they lost to Barcelona on Matchday 5, the Black & Yellows scraped through with a 2-1 victory in the final match-day to finish second and qualify.

Dortmund has relied heavily on young talent this season. Jadon Sancho is their top scorer with 16 goals, and in Marco Reus’ absence, the onus will be on him lead the attack. Another young talent Eric Haaland joined in the winter and has since been spectacular of BVB in the league with 9 goals in just 6 matches.

The team has a decent CL record at the home soil and will fancy their chances tonight.

Injured: Thomas Delaney; Marco Reus; Julian Brandt

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain finished their group stage unbeaten, with 5 wins and a single draw. The opened their campaign by sweeping Real Madrid (3-0), Galatasaray (1-0) and Club Brugge (5-0). In the return legs of the fixtures, they sneaked past Club Brugge with a 1-0 win before drawing to 2-2 with a refreshed Madrid. They finished with a 5-0 drubbing of Galatasaray to finish on the top of the table.

Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi lead the scoring charts for PSG with 24 and 19 goals respectively. Former Madrid and United midfielder Di Maria has been consistent for PSG in the absence of Neymar and misfiring Cavani. Despite his injury issues, Neymar has scored 15 times this season and will be important to propel PSG into the quarter-finals.

PSG have, traditionally, been quite convincing in the CL’s group stage. But they have seemed to be a completely different team when it came to the knock-out stages. Like in the last season, when the club gave away a 3-0 aggregate in the second leg to gift Manchester United a place in the Quarters.

Can this finally be their season? We’ll get a glimpse about it tonight…

Injured: Colin Dagba; Abdou Diallo; Doubtful: Neymar; Kimpembe

DOR vs PSG Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League. Venue Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany Date 18 February 2020, Tuesday (19th February, Wednesday in India) Time 1.30 am IST Possible playing XI DOR: Bürki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard. PSG: Navas; Meunier, Marquinhos, P Kimpembe, Bernat; Di María, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar, Icardi, Mbappé.

Impact players J Sancho, K Mbappe, E Haaland, Di Maria.

My Dream11 Team

K Navas (GK); A Hakimi, P Kimpembe, Marquinhous; R Guerreiro, A Witsel, M Veratti, AD Maria; J Sancho, K Mbappe, Neymar

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Champions League Match: DOR vs PSG Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas has started 27 games this season, since his move to PSG. The Costo Rican has made 60 saves including one penalty and has a save ratio of 74.4%. Moreover, the keeper has let in just 2 goals in the Champions League’s group stage this season. In contrast, BVB’s Roman Burki has given away 8 goals in the group stage. He also has a poor record in Bundesliga, having allowed 32 goals, the most in the Top 6.

But then, it is Signal Induna and considering Dortmund’s superior home record, it would be wise to choose each of the keepers in two Dream11 teams.

Defenders

A Hakimi has shown massive developments in his first year away from Real Madrid. Hakimi has started 32 matches, making 33 tackles and 26 interceptions. Hakimi is good at going forward with the ball as well, with 1571 passes at an accuracy of 83.7%. Note that the Morrocan also has scored 6 goals and provided 9 assists.

P Kimpembe has been rotated with Silva. In 20 starts, the young French man has made 23 tackles and 25 interceptions. Kimpembe is also stable with the ball at his foot. He has made 1148 passes in all competitions, at an accuracy of 93.5.

If Kimpembe doesn’t play, you can go forward with Thiago Silva as well.

as well. Marquinhous has been an important player for PSG, starting in 27 matches. He has made 33 tackles and 34 interceptions while completing 1450 passes at an accuracy of 91.7%. The Brazilian centre back has also scored twice in the 2019-20 season.

Midfielders

R Guerreiro has scored 5 goals and registered 3 assists this season with Borussia Dortmund. The Portuguese can play both as a wing-back and as a midfielder. In 24 games, he has completed 1321 passes at an accuracy of 86.8%

Alex Witsel is finding his foot in the Bundesliga after a stint in China. The Belgian midfielder has scored 4 goals and has 4 assists in 27 matches. An accurate passer of the ball, Witsel has completed 1528 passes.

Marco Veratti is one of the best options in the midfield department. He averages 84.3 passes per game (per game) with a superior pass percentage of 92.5. Idrissa Gueye is also a decent option here.



Angel Di Maria has excelled this season for the French leaders. He has played in the most games for PSG- 33. While doing so, he has scored 12 times and registered 15 assists.

Forwards

Jadon Sancho will be crucial in the absence of the loyal Marco Reus. The young English winger has scored 16 goals and 16 assists this season. He has led Dortmund’s attacking line as he hopes to do the same for England in Euro 2020.

Kylian Mbappe is continuing to dominate the French League. Despite his issues with Thomas Tuchel and rumours of a move to Real Madrid, the Frenchman leads the PSG attack line with 24 goals and 11 assists in 28 matches.

PSG coach confirmed Neymar will participate in the CL despite his rib injury issues. Limited to just 18 appearances this season, Neymar has scored 14 times and registered 9 assists.

Erling Haaland is also a great choice going forward as well. The Norwegian youngster has scored a goal every 48 minutes, superior to Mbappe’s stat of 87 minutes. You can choose the forward in the second team in place of Neymar.

