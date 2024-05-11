Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s 88.36m Throw Propels Him to Second Place

- Advertisement -

Neeraj Chopra expressed his satisfaction with securing second place in the Doha Diamond League on May 10. The celebrated athlete from India, Neeraj Chopra achieved his personal best throw of 88.36 meters in his final attempt, narrowly missing the top spot by just 0.02 meters. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic claimed first place with a throw of 88.38 meters in his fourth attempt. Despite his strong performance, Neeraj believed he could have performed even better. Looking ahead, the 26-year-old is gearing up for the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, expressing confidence in delivering an improved performance.

Chopra fell short of surpassing the elusive 90-meter mark, expressing determination to achieve this milestone in the future. In 2022, Neeraj recorded his personal best throw of 89.94 meters during the Stockholm Diamond League event.

Neeraj secured the second spot, while Jakub claimed the first position. Anderson Peters from Grenada clinched third place with an impressive throw of 86.62 meters. Despite Neeraj’s success, Kishore Jena faced disappointment as he was disqualified after his third attempt. The spotlight remains on Neeraj and Jena, both of whom have earned qualification for the Paris Olympics.

