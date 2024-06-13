Divya Deshmukh Continues Winning Streak at World Junior Chess Championships

- Advertisement -

IM Divya Deshmukh showcased her dominance by defeating fellow competitor WFM Sachi Jain in the second-to-last round of the World Junior (U20) Girls Chess Championships in Gandhinagar. WIM Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia is hot on Divya’s heels, trailing by just half a point, which promises an exciting conclusion in the final round tomorrow.

Playing with the white pieces, Divya exhibited exceptional tactical skills and relentless threats. The match started with the English Opening, where Divya quickly established a dynamic pawn structure and efficient piece development. She orchestrated a well-coordinated kingside attack that forced Sachi to expose her king, eventually succumbing to Divya’s strategic threats. Divya’s constant pressure and tactical brilliance kept Sachi’s black pieces on the defensive throughout the game.

🇮🇳 IM Divya Deshmukh maintains a half-point lead with a score of 9/10, heading into the final round of the FIDE World U20 Girls Chess Championship. pic.twitter.com/ASUC8dvUKW — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) June 12, 2024

After losing to Divya in the prior round, Rakshitta Ravi made a strong comeback by defeating Narmin Abdinova from Azerbaijan, securing a shared third place with Ayan Allahverdiyeva, also from Azerbaijan.

In the Open section, the five-way tie for the lead from the previous round has narrowed down to two players, each with 8 points. Sixth-seeded Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux of Canada moved up by defeating Prraneeth Vuppala of India, joining fifteenth-seeded Mamikon Gharibyan at the top.

