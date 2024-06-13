Friday, June 14, 2024
Divya Deshmukh Continues Winning Streak at World Junior Chess Championships
Divya Deshmukh Continues Winning Streak at World Junior Chess Championships

Divya Deshmukh's Dominance at World Junior Chess Championships | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
IM Divya Deshmukh showcased her dominance by defeating fellow competitor WFM Sachi Jain in the second-to-last round of the World Junior (U20) Girls Chess Championships in Gandhinagar. WIM Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia is hot on Divya’s heels, trailing by just half a point, which promises an exciting conclusion in the final round tomorrow.

Playing with the white pieces, Divya exhibited exceptional tactical skills and relentless threats. The match started with the English Opening, where Divya quickly established a dynamic pawn structure and efficient piece development. She orchestrated a well-coordinated kingside attack that forced Sachi to expose her king, eventually succumbing to Divya’s strategic threats. Divya’s constant pressure and tactical brilliance kept Sachi’s black pieces on the defensive throughout the game.

After losing to Divya in the prior round, Rakshitta Ravi made a strong comeback by defeating Narmin Abdinova from Azerbaijan, securing a shared third place with Ayan Allahverdiyeva, also from Azerbaijan.

In the Open section, the five-way tie for the lead from the previous round has narrowed down to two players, each with 8 points. Sixth-seeded Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux of Canada moved up by defeating Prraneeth Vuppala of India, joining fifteenth-seeded Mamikon Gharibyan at the top.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

POPULAR POSTS

