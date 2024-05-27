Monday, May 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsGymnasticsDipa Karmakar Triumphs as First Indian Gymnast to Win Asian Senior Championships...
-- Advertisement --

Dipa Karmakar Triumphs as First Indian Gymnast to Win Asian Senior Championships Gold: Historic Win

Dipa Karmakar Triumphs as First Indian Gymnast to Win Asian Senior Championships Gold: Historic Win | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Top gymnast Dipa Karmakar made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Senior Championships, triumphing in the women’s vault event. The 30-year-old achieved an average score of 13.566 in the vault final, held on the concluding day of the competition in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

-- Advertisement --

North Korean athletes Kim Son Hyang and Jo Kyong Byol secured the silver and bronze medals with scores of 13.466 and 12.966, respectively.

Previously, Dipa had narrowly missed a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing fourth in the vault final. She also earned a bronze medal in this event at the 2015 edition of the championships.

-- Advertisement --

Ashish Kumar earned a bronze medal in the individual floor exercise at the 2015 Asian Championships. Similarly, Pranati Nayak secured bronze medals in the vault event in both the 2019 and 2022 editions.

The gymnast from Tripura achieved another significant milestone by winning a gold medal in the vault at the 2018 FIG World Cup in Mersin, Turkey, marking the first time an Indian gymnast won a gold medal at a global gymnastics event. However, Dipa Karmakar, who resumed competition last year following a 21-month suspension due to a doping violation, is not in contention for the upcoming Paris Olympics. She placed 16th in the all-around category with a score of 46.166 on Friday.

-- Advertisement --

The Asian Championship here serves as the final Olympic qualifier. Dipa had finished fourth in the vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha in April.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Neeraj Chopra’s Golden Spike Withdrawal: Precautionary Measure, Not Injury
Next article
Do ‘Cheat Days’ Pose a Threat to Your Fitness Journey? Understanding the Risks

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletes

Nitish Kumar Reddy Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Nitish Kumar Reddy, a name rapidly gaining recognition in the cricketing world, is a young talent making waves for...
Javelin

Neeraj Chopra’s Golden Spike Withdrawal: Precautionary Measure, Not Injury

Saiman Das -
Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has clarified that he is not injured and has pulled out from...
Archery

Indian Women Compound Archers Dominate, Claim Gold at Archery World Cup

Saiman Das -
The Indian Women Compound Archers, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami, clinched their third consecutive gold medal...
News

UP Government Races to Rescue: Becomes Co-Promoter of Indian MotoGP!

Saiman Das -
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken action to secure the MotoGP race in India, promising the championship rights holder,...
News

Narendra Modi’s Exclusive Interview: India’s Potential to Host Olympics Examined

Saiman Das -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the successful execution of last year's G20 Summit has heightened the confidence among...
Athletes

Preetismita Bhoi: Rising Star from Odisha Shatters World Record in Weightlifting

Harshal Barot -
Preetismita Bhoi, the 15-year-old weightlifting prodigy from India, has been one of the sensations in the world of sports....

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019