Dipa Karmakar Triumphs as First Indian Gymnast to Win Asian Senior Championships Gold: Historic Win

Top gymnast Dipa Karmakar made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Senior Championships, triumphing in the women’s vault event. The 30-year-old achieved an average score of 13.566 in the vault final, held on the concluding day of the competition in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

North Korean athletes Kim Son Hyang and Jo Kyong Byol secured the silver and bronze medals with scores of 13.466 and 12.966, respectively.

Previously, Dipa had narrowly missed a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing fourth in the vault final. She also earned a bronze medal in this event at the 2015 edition of the championships.

The girl who created H(er)ISTORY today: Dipa Karmakar on the victory podium after winning Gold medal at Asian Championships in Vault event. #Gymnastics https://t.co/hFbylAxfvC pic.twitter.com/TjBFrzEakF — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 26, 2024

Ashish Kumar earned a bronze medal in the individual floor exercise at the 2015 Asian Championships. Similarly, Pranati Nayak secured bronze medals in the vault event in both the 2019 and 2022 editions.

The gymnast from Tripura achieved another significant milestone by winning a gold medal in the vault at the 2018 FIG World Cup in Mersin, Turkey, marking the first time an Indian gymnast won a gold medal at a global gymnastics event. However, Dipa Karmakar, who resumed competition last year following a 21-month suspension due to a doping violation, is not in contention for the upcoming Paris Olympics. She placed 16th in the all-around category with a score of 46.166 on Friday.

The Asian Championship here serves as the final Olympic qualifier. Dipa had finished fourth in the vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha in April.

