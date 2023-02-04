Saturday, February 4, 2023
Dipa Karmakar is serving a 21-month ban for failing a dope test | Says 'I Unknowingly Injested…'

Nidhi Singh
Image Source- ESPN
According to a statement from the International Testing Agency (ITA), Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is serving a 21-month ban for failing a dope test. Dipa’s dope sample was taken out of the competition by the ITA, the independent organization that administers the International Gymnastics Federation’s anti-doping program. A substance higenamine was found and this substance is banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency Code. Karmakar also posted a note on Twitter to confirm the same and also informed that the ban ends in July.

Dipa wrote that she had unknowingly taken a banned substance and that she was happy that her ban was shortened by 3 months. Karmakar will be able to play sports professionally from July 2023. Her ban period will end on July 10 this year, as it was counted from the day (October 11, 2021) when the sample was taken.

The ITA said in a statement on Friday,

“The ITA confirms that Dipa Karmakar has been suspended for a 21-month period, effective until 10 July 2023 after testing positive for higenamine (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list),”

“The positive sample was collected on behalf of the FIG in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 11 October 2021,”

Switzerland-based Non-profit organization works under the supervision of WADA and the IOC to impart anti-doping programs for various international federations.

The ITA further stated that Dipa Karmakar’s dope problem was resolved under a case resolution agreement under article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules and an equivalent provision in the WADA.

