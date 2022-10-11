Dipa Karmakar and Her Coach eye for a comeback in Asian Games

- Advertisement -

Hard Work of Dipa Karmakar

Dipa Karmakar, the first Indian athlete to have qualified for the summer Olympics in Rio in 2016 and missed the medal by a whisker finishing in the fourth position in the vault event, has been training hard in her residential state Tripura under the careful tutelage of Dronacharya awardee coach Bishweshwar Nandi. The Padmasree and Arjuna awardee gymnast who has been the fifth gymnast in the world to have earned fame for exhibiting the rare and one of the toughest vaults, Produnova has currently been training for almost five hours a day. Nandi talking over the phone from his training center at Agartala revealed,

“Dipa is regaining her old touch gradually. She sustained an ankle injury during her finals in the World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan almost two years ago. Now she has earned 90 percent fitness. She has not yet resumed practicing vault. But she will resume it soon. We are setting our eyes towards The Asian Games next year.” Dipa, also talking over the phone from Agartala, said, “I am training hard. Nandi sir is intensely caring. I am trying to make a comeback.”

No Produnova

Dipa Karmakar was famous for the Produnova vault. But her coach disclosed,

“After her knee injury she has stopped landing with the Produnova vault. Even in the Rio Olympics, Dipa landed with a 720 Tsukarhara vault with a double twist. In the World Cup in Baku also, Dipa exhibited the same vault. I am not thinking about Produnova as Dipa got an ankle injury followed by a knee injury. So she is not supposed to exhibit Produnova.”

Missing Birmingham

Dipa got upset for having missed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year. The gymnast who had won 77 medals including 67 gold medals between 2007 and 2020 including the state, national and international level competitions, was the first Indian gymnast to have created history by winning a bronze medal in the vault event with an average score of 14.366 in Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014. She commented,

“I am sure that I would have also made a medal-winning performance in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. But the injury became the major obstruction.”

However, Dipa also had to miss Tokyo Olympics in 2020 as she was ‘mysteriously’ suspended by gymnastics’ international ruling body. The gymnastics federation of India did not receive any suspension letter from the world body.

Motivation factor for Dipa Karmakar

Dipa revealed that during her comeback phase she sometimes goes through motivational messages along with the motivational classes her sir takes. She also mentioned,

"I try to follow Brazil's one of the top gymnasts, Rebeca Andrade. She also has a glorious comeback story after being ruled out of the competitions due to injury. I watch her training videos and listen to her interviews through the internet and it gives me the required boost."

Dronacharya on his next-generation students

There are new kids on the block at Nandi’s training center at Agartala. Asmita Pal was already there. Now, Protistha Samanta, a new gymnast is on the way to establishing herself in the limelight of Indian gymnastics. Samanta, the girl from Bengal has settled in Agartala for the last four years and is training under Nandi. She earned the gold medal in the recently concluded National Games held in Gujarat. Nandi said,

“Samanta, Asmita, and other new gymnasts are highly promising. Still, they need to do more hard work. I have not yet found the same hunger and determination among these new gymnasts that I observed in Dipa. These young gymnasts also need to follow Dipa, her tenacity, and her attitude while demonstrating gymnastics. Otherwise, they will not be able to reach the desired level that could help them to win laurels at the international level.”

