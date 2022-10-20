Did BCCI like offensive Tweet of Pakistani Journalist? Screenshot Goes Viral | #BCCI #IndvsPak #T20WC – KreedOn Banter

Thursday, October 20, 2022
Did BCCI like offensive Tweet of Pakistani Journalist? Screenshot Goes Viral

By Sneha Ghosh
Did BCCI likes offensive Tweet of Pakistani Journalist? Screenshot Goes Viral- KreedOn
Image Source: Twitter
As per the screenshot going around on social media platforms, the official Twitter handle of BCCI likes an unpleasant tweet by a Pakistani journalist owing to Jay Shah’s statement of neutral venue selection, soon after the screenshot goes viral. The tweet read, “Cowards don’t run away. Keep sports away from politics.”  

BCCI likes Pakistan journalist's tweet
Image Source: Twitter

The secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah, who is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council, made a bold statement regarding the Asia Cup 2023 after the 91st Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday. Shah had insisted on a neutral venue selection and expressed his displeasure about sending Team India to the neighboring country for the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan Cricket Board as well as former cricketers took to social media to criticize the statement of Shah. Pakistani Media also took no time in criticizing the same and flooded Twitter with tweets. According to the screenshot, BCCI happened to like an offensive tweet by a Pakistani journalist and became a subject of interest in the neighboring country. 

After that, Pakistani Journalist, thanked BCCI via twitter, his tweet reads ” Thank you @BCCI for exposing India by endorsing my Tweet”.

However, now this tweet is missing from the likes of BCCI’s Twitter handle so this must have happened by mistake because the board will not like such kind of tweets.

How Cricket Balls Are Made | Step-by-Step Guide

Sneha Ghosh
