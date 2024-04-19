Diamond League 2024 Xiamen Schedule and Start Times: Don’t Miss Out

- Advertisement -

The Diamond League 2024 kicks off its season in Xiamen, marking the commencement of elite athletes preparing for Paris 2024. With the upcoming Olympics on the horizon, track and field athletes face a demanding schedule, with the initial six events slated before May concludes. Sha’Carri Richardson initiates her individual season with the women’s 200m, while Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman aim for success in the men’s 100m sprint. Armand Duplantis leads an impressive lineup of contenders outside of the track events.

When is the Diamond League event in Xiamen?

The Diamond League 2024 kicks off in Xiamen, China on Saturday, April 20th.

How can I watch it?

Audiences in the United Kingdom have the opportunity to catch the live action of Diamond League 2024 through the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, and the red button feature on BBC television channels, starting from midday BST.

What is the schedule of Diamond League 2024 in Xiamen?

All times BST

10.35am Men’s high jump

11.21am Women’s shot put

11.30am Men’s pole vault

12.04pm Women’s 400m

12.17pm Women’s 100m hurdles

12.20pm Women’s discus

12.25pm Men’s 5,000m

12.39pm Men’s triple jump

12.47pm Women’s 200m

12.55pm Men’s 800m

1.05pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase

1.27pm Men’s 110m hurdles

1.37pm Women’s 1,500m

1.53pm Men’s 100m

Which cities will hold Diamond League 2024 events this year?

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Xiamen CHN 20th April 2024 Shanghai/Suzhou CHN 27th April 2024 Doha QAT 10th May 2024 Rabat/Marrakech MAR 19th May 2024 Eugene USA 25th May 2024 Oslo NOR 30th May 2024 Stockholm SWE 2nd June 2024 Paris FRA 7th July 2024 Monaco MON 12th July 2024 London GBR 20th July 2024 Lausanne SUI 22nd August 2024 Silesia POL 25th August 2024 Rome ITA 30th August 2024 Zurich SUI 5th September 2024 Brussels BEL 13th – 14th September 2024