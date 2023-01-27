Dhoni Visits Players in Dressing Room, Hardik Pandya reveals topic of discussion

- Advertisement -

India Cricketer Hardik Pandya revealed the topic of discussion during Dhoni‘s recent visit to meet the players in the India dressing room. Hardik Pandya, during the press conference, revealed how meeting the legend is refreshing and how they don’t talk about cricket.

Pandya said,

“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel.”

He added,

“And when we meet we try to talk about life and keep cricket away. When we played together I learnt a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge)… there is not much left.”

Former captain MS Dhoni visited the India dressing room on Thursday and interacted with the players ahead of the first T20 against New Zealand. Dhoni first interacted with T20 skipper Hardik Pandya and then gave tips to young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a video of the legendary cricketer visiting the current players. BCCI captioned the video, “Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi – the great @msdhoni.” In the video, Dhoni can be seen interacting with opener Shubman Gill, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and the support staff.

