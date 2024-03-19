The ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme 2023-24: Empowering Athletes for Success

- Advertisement -

The ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme is managed by the prestigious Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). It is like a helping hand for young athletes facing financial challenges in chasing their dreams. The main objective of this program is to provide financial help to young athletes who dream of their career in sports and need funds to continue their training so that they can achieve their dreams. ONGC has won many awards for its dedication towards popularization of sports including FICCI Award for Promoting Sports and the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar. Now, let us dig deep into this scholarship scheme and see how it helps the emerging athletes to pursue sports as their career.

-- Advertisement --

ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme Objectives

Financial Support

The ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme is designed to provide financial support to deserving athletes who might face financial problems while pursuing their sporting career.

Empowering Athletes

The program empowers athletes by supporting them financially through its scholarship scheme. This enables athletes to focus on their dreams without worrying about any kind of financial constraints.

-- Advertisement --

Promoting Sports

The Sports Scholarship Scheme is a step forward by ONGC to promote and encourage sports development in India through its ongoing initiatives. Through organizing the events and providing facilities to the athletes, ONGC helps talents flourish and keeps the nation strong together.

Also Read | All You Need to Know About the Khelo India Programme

Fulfilling Dreams

By means of its Sports Scholarship Scheme ONGC helps young athletes achieve their goals in sports. ONGC overcomes different barriers by providing monetary aid and other assistance to athletes, enabling them to realize their dream of reaching world-class level.

ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme Amount

As to the players, generally, the amount of scholarship has to be decided upon by authorities. The ONGC grants a total of 250 scholarships under its Sports Scholarship Scheme. By this, athletes of each category receive a certain amount based on the organisation who is running the program. It assures that each athlete at any level of skill and commitment will obtain the necessary infrastructure to pursue their sporting dreams. Through adjusting the amounts of scholarships to the needs of athletes, ONGC prioritises the development of the athletes in many sports disciplines. It will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of sports in the future.

-- Advertisement --

Level Amount for National Level Amount for International Level Sub Junior INR 15,000 INR 20,000 Junior INR 20,000 INR 25,000 Senior INR 25,000 INR,30,000

ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme Eligibility Criteria

The ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme is only for Indian citizens who want to pursue sport as their career but lack funds. To apply for the scholarship, candidates must meet certain criterias:

Citizenship

Applicants to be eligible for the scholarship should be citizens of India, which means that the scholarship will help only people who are part of India’s Sporting Community.

Age Requirement

Candidates should be at least 14 years old in order to demonstrate maturity and preparedness for taking up sports as a career. Moreover, the age limit for applicants is set at the maximum age of 25 years to make sure that the scholarships are provided to young athletes in their formative years predominantly.

Scholarship Duration

The amount of the scholarship will be transferred to a named beneficiaries at the close of each financial year. This does not only provide the continuity of services but also the consistency of support to the athletes throughout the period training and competition class, hence, improvement in the sporting arena is guaranteed.

Selection Criteria

The ONGC Sports Scholarship Programme selects all the candidates based on their merit. Therefore, it is determined that athletes are selected according to their sporting achievements, potential and dedication. Accordingly, they are selected by having to demonstrate their sporting achievements, potential and team spirit. Generally, the scholarship program will focus on the merits of participants and the purpose of the program is to identify and support talented athletes who have the possibility to achieve good results both nationally and internationally.

No Other Scholarships

The ONGC Sports Scholarship Programme is only available for the candidates who had not taken any other scholarship or stipend from any of the organization during their ONGC scholarship period. This is what makes sure that the financial help from ONGC stays helpful and is effectively used for getting rid of only one area of their sports endeavors.

Moreover, each sport has its specified age limit, i e, Chess for 10, Gymnastics for 9, and Swimming for 12 years old. These criteria for eligibility maintain the ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme to be an initiative that covers the inclusivity, transparency and promotion of sports in India, and of course in the wider world, by supporting aspiring athletes from different disciplines.

Benefits and Facilities to Sportspersons

Athletes selected for the ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme receive special benefits:

They can play for the ONGC team in the tournaments which is a big chance.

They have clothing with the ONGC logo to use in competitions, which makes them feel like they are part of the team.

The amount of health insurance coverage for each athlete is INR 5 lakhs, to provide them with the requisite protection.

They might also get other scholarships benefits to go on sports way further.

Required Documents

The ONGC Scholarship Scheme can be easily availed by those who fulfill all the eligibility criteria. However, during the submission of your application, you require some documents to make your process of form-filling easier.

The documents are mentioned below:

Birth certificate

Aadhar Card

Passport

Class 10th Certificate

Important Dates

Here are the important tentative dates for the ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme:

Name of the Scholarship ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme Starting Date for Scholarship 6th March 2024 Deadline for Scholarship 27th March 2024

Conclusion

It is worth mentioning that the ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme has become a ray of hope not only for the talented youth of India but also for their parents and guardians. ONGC helps young athletes to achieve their goals by providing them both support and opportunities. ONGC ensures athletes to chase their dream without worrying about the financial challenges.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price