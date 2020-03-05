DER vs MUN Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Derby County vs Manchester United

Derby will be hosting Manchester United at the Pride Park Stadium in the last 16 of the FA Cup. The Derby starting 11 will feature Manchester United’s all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney who will relish beating his former club, he said. These sides last met in the EFL Cup fixture of the 18-19 season, which was won by Derby County after a penalty shoot-out.

Derby County

Going into the game against the mighty Manchester United, The Rams have won one of their last 5 games. A 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday featured a brace from Tom Lawrence and a goal from Jason Knight.

Against United, Derby will find it difficult to break down the defence that consists of the world’s most expensive defender, Harry Maguire. It will be a magical moment if Wayne Rooney scores a goal against his former club. Wayne said in a statement before the fixture that for those 90-120 minutes he would want Derby to win and progress to the next round and will not hesitate in celebrating if he scores against United.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 8 games in all competitions. The unbeaten run consists of 3 draws, wins over Manchester City and Chelsea and a 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the 4th round of the FA Cup, which was the first time they scored 6 goals after Sir Alex Fergusson’s retirement.

United will absorb all the pressure Derby throws at them and should come out on top of the fixture with a 3-1 or a 4-1 victory.

Date March 6, 2020 Time 1:15 PM Venue Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Possible playing XI Derby County: B Hamer (GK), J Bogle, Andre Wisdom, Scott Malone, C Forsyth, M Bird, Jason Knight, Wayne Rooney, M Waghorn, C Martin, Curtis Davies. Manchester United: Sergio Romero (GK), Diego Dalot, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Fred, Matic, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood. Impact Players Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood, Wayne Rooney

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: Derby County vs Manchester United FC

Goalkeeper : Sergio Romero

David De Gea will be rested for the game against Manchester City. Sergio Romero has claimed the starting 11 spot on the team sheet in FA Cup as he has been outstanding in the competition for United. The Argentinian has made 56 starts for United in all competitions and kept 36 clean sheets which is a tremendous stat.

Defenders : Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Andre Wisdom, Scott Malone

Diogo Dalot has been slowly introduced back into the squad after missing out on football through injury for a long time. He got a goal in the 6-0 win over Trannmare and will once again make the squad as Wan-Bissaka is won’t feature in this fixture. Diogo last played in the 5-0 win over Brugge in which he registered a total of 36 passes. He has made 9 appearances this season in which he has a passing accuracy of 79%.

Harry Maguire came with a huge price tag in the summer, and he has been justifying it so far. He has made 39 starts for United so far which, is more than any other player in the team currently. Maguire also registered a goal in the 6-0 victory in the previous round. Statistically speaking he has won 95 of 155 duels and 33 of 53 tackles made. Maguire also has an 87% passing rate in 39 games.

Scott Malone has registered 19 appearances in which he has kept 4 clean sheets and made 102 interceptions. Andre Wisdom has made 17 appearances in which he kept 3 clean sheets, 54 interceptions and 12 blocks.

Midfielders : Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Jason Knight

Bruno was brought in to sort out United’s goal scoring problems and he has been an instant impact. In 6 games he has scored 3 goals and registered 2 assists. He has won 26 of 55 duels and has a passing accuracy of 76% in 6 games.

Scott McTominay became a crucial player for United in their new rebuilding phase. He is a United academy graduate who has delivered in important games and has the right mentality that Ole Gunnar has been looking for in a player. He has scored 4 goals this season and has registered an assist as well. In 24 appearances he has 81% passing accuracy and has won 133 of 229 duels this season.

Jason Knight has scored 4 goals in 24 appearances this season and has registered 445 passes in as many games.

Forwards : Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney joined Derby County in the January transfer window. He has registered 14 appearances for the Rams in which he has had 17 shots on goal of which he scored 4 goals and has an assist to his name.

Mason Greenwood has scored more goals this season than Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, Roberto Firmino from Liverpool and Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal. The 18-year-old doesn’t have a weak foot as he can score goals using both his feet which is one of his greatest strengths. He has scored 11 goals this season and will be hungry to score more as he faces Derby.

Odion Ighalo was brought in on loan during the January transfer window. He is a die-hard United fan and the first Nigerian to play for the Red Devils history. Odion has also been an instant impact player since he has taken 5 shots which have all been on target. He scored his first goal for the club in the 5-0 victory against Brugge in the Europa League. He will be picked as the main striker against Derby County as Martial could be rested for the Manchester derby.

My Dream11 Team

Sergio Romero (GK), Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, A Wisdom, S Malone, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Jason Knight, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Wayne Rooney.

