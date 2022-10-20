Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen & HS Prannoy Progressed to 2nd Round | Saina Nehwal Crashes Out

- Advertisement -

CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Denmark Open after straight-game wins in men’s singles. On the other hand, in women’s singles, Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round of the Denmark Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Sen defeated sixth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-16, 21-12 in a first-round match to set up a clash against compatriot H S Prannoy in the Super 750 tournament. This was the third time, Sen won against Ginting.

In the women’s singles, 2012 Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal lost to Zhang Yi Man of China 17-21 21-19 11-21 and made a first-round exit in Denmark open 2022.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded seventh in the tournament, defeated the Korean duo of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 21-15 21-19 in the first round.

