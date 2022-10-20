Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeSportsBadmintonDenmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen & HS Prannoy Progressed to 2nd Round...

Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen & HS Prannoy Progressed to 2nd Round | Saina Nehwal Crashes Out

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Denmark Open after straight-game wins in men’s singles. On the other hand, in women’s singles, Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round of the Denmark Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Sen defeated sixth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-16, 21-12 in a first-round match to set up a clash against compatriot H S Prannoy in the Super 750 tournament. This was the third time, Sen won against Ginting.

In the women’s singles, 2012 Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal lost to Zhang Yi Man of China 17-21 21-19 11-21 and made a first-round exit in Denmark open 2022.

-- Advertisement --

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded seventh in the tournament, defeated the Korean duo of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 21-15 21-19 in the first round.

Top 10 Most Common Badminton Faults You Need To Know- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Most Common Badminton Faults You Need To Know

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleIND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Venue, Time, Squads, Where to Watch- All You Need To Know

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
pv-sindhu badminton kreedon

Top 12 Best Badminton Rackets Under 2000 in India | Best...

Sports 2.0
outdoor badminton court - KreedOn

Looking to construct an outdoor Badminton court? Here is the complete...

Sports 2.0
ind vs sa 2nd t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022...

Cricket Predictions
Sultan of Johor Cup Malaysia 2022: Hockey India Announces Squad- KreedOn

Hockey India Announces 18-member Indian Jr Men’s Squad for Sultan of...

Hockey