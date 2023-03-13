DELW vs RCBW Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | DELW vs RCW WIPL Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

DELW vs RCBW WPL Dream11 prediction: The setting is ready for the Women’s Premier League 2023 match between Delhi Capitals ladies and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Delhi Capitals are one of the stronger teams in the competition, having won three of their four games. Despite having some notable names in their lineup, Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to win a single game in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. With strong all-around players on both teams, Monday’s game should be another high-scoring affair.

Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for DELW vs RCW.

Let’s take a look at the DELW vs RCW Dream 11 prediction for the match.

DELW vs RCBW T20 WIPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-11, DELW vs RCW – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) DELW vs RCW Match Date Sunday, March 13th, 2023 DELW vs RCW Match Time 7:30 pm IST DELW vs RCW Venue Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for DELW vs RCBW WIPL

Key Players in the Form DEL-W top performers: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma RCW top performers: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry Weather forecast for DELW vs RCW match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. Pitch conditions for the DELW vs RCW match The Patil pitch will help with run scoring. It's a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160. Toss Factor in DELW vs RCW match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 179 Highest score – 187/1 Lowest score – 173/1 DELW vs RCW Head-to-head Played: 1 Won by DELW: 1 Won by RCW: 0 Draw: nil DELW vs RCW T20 WIPL squads DEL-W squad 2023: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris. RCW squad 2023: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil.

Probable Playing XI for DEL-W

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Probable Playing XI for RCW

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for DELW vs RCW | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Shikha Pandey

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Shikha Pandey

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Richa Ghosh: can be a decent pick in this fixture, as Bangalore are quite vulnerable in the WIPL.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Meg Lanning: is the leading run-scorer in the league so far, with 206 runs in four games at a fantastic average of over 146.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ellyse Perry: is in good form and has a good strike rate of 127. She previously scored 31 runs against Delhi. She’ll be looking to do so in this one.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Tara Norris: is in brilliant form and has an economy of 7.25 and took 5 wickets against Bangalore. Let’s see how she will perform in this one.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Meg Lanning

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Ellyse Perry

Must Picks for DELW vs RCW Dream11 Prediction

Meg Lanning

Shafali Verma

Marizanne Kapp

Smriti Mandhana

Heather Knight

Risky choices for DELW vs RCW Dream11 Prediction

Radha Yadav

Kanika Ahuja

Who will win today’s match between the Delhi Capitals women and Royal Challengers women?

The Delhi Capital women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from the Royal Challengers women.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big