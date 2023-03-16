DELW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction WIPL | Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, venue, pitch report..

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

DELW vs GUJW WPL Dream11 prediction: On Thursday, March 16 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Gujarat Giants (GG) in match 14 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The Caps have enjoyed a terrific season thus far. They’ve won four of their five games and are on track to make the playoffs. The Giants, on the other hand, are struggling with only one win in five games. They must win all of their remaining matches in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for DELW vs GUJW.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s take a look at the DELW vs GUJW Dream 11 prediction for the match.

DELW vs GUJW T20 WIPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-14, DELW vs GUJW – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIL) DELW vs GUJW Match Date Thursday, March 16th, 2023 DELW vs GUJW Match Time 7:30 pm IST DELW vs GUJW Venue Brabourne Stadium

Best Dream11 team prediction | Tips by Experts for DELW vs GUJW WIPL

Key Players in the Form GUJW top performers: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham -- Advertisement -- DELW top performers: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma Weather forecast for DELW vs GUJW match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. Pitch conditions for the DELW vs GUJW match The Brabourne pitch will help with run scoring. It’s a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160. Toss Factor in DELW vs GUJW match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 165 Highest score – 209/4 Lowest score – 96/10 DELW vs GUJW T20 WIPL squads GUJW squad 2023: Beth Mooney (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwer, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Sabbineni Meghana, Hurley Gala, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil. DELW squad 2023: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.

Probable Playing XI for DELW

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for GUJ-W

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for DELW vs GUJW | Today’s Match Prediction | DC vs GJ

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Keeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Tara Norris

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia, Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-Rounders: Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley (VC)

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction | WPL DC vs GJ

Sushma Verma: She is a decent pick in this one, as she scored 18 runs in the previous match. Let’s see what she’ll do in this one.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning, an Australian international, is currently on a roll, having scored 221 runs in five matches. Almost every time, she has given the Delhi Capitals a fantastic start.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Marizanne Kapp: had a strike rate of 100 in the previous match as she scored 32 runs. She’ll be looking to score more in this one.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Shikha Pandey: Shikha Pandey, 33, is a Telangana native who has taken eight wickets in five matches. She is now the tournament’s third-leading wicket-taker and an important piece in Delhi’s bowling assault.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Meg Lanning

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Sophia Dunkley

Must Picks for DELW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction

Sophia Dunkley

Meg Lanning

Shikha Pandey

Sushma Verma

Risky choices for DELW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction

Sabbhineni Meghana

Annabel Sutherland

Who will win today’s match between Delhi Capital women and Gujrat Giants women?

Delhi Capital women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from Gujrat Giants women.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big