Thursday, March 9, 2023
DEL Women vs MI Women Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | DEL-W vs MI-W WIPL Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report 

DEL Women vs MI Women Dream11 Prediction - KreedOn
DEL Women vs MI Women Dream11 Prediction: On Thursday, March 9, the Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) will face the Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) in the seventh match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Here’s all you need to know about the DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction before the game. The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are the only undefeated teams in the WPL, both having won two games.

While the Caps have put in two strong batting performances, the Mumbai Indians have gelled as a team on both the batting and bowling fronts.

Although both teams appear evenly balanced on paper, the Mumbai Indians will start as clear favorites because of their abundance of strong all-rounders.

Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for DEL-W vs MI-W.

Let’s take a look at the DEL-W vs MI-W Dream 11 prediction for the match. 

 

DEL Women vs MI Women T20 WIPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction 

 

Match Match day-7, DEL-W vs MI-W – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL)
DEL-W vs MI-W Match Date  Thursday, March 9th, 2023
DEL-W vs MI-W Match Time 7:30 pm IST
DEL-W vs MI-W Venue  Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

 

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for DEL W vs MI W WIPL 

 

Key Players in the Form DEL-W top performers: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

MI-W top performers: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar
Weather forecast for DEL-W vs MI-W match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. 
Pitch conditions for the DEL-W vs MI-W match The Patil pitch will help with run scoring. It’s a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160.
Toss Factor in DEL-W vs MI-W match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. 
Venue stats Average first innings score – 179

Highest score – 187/1

Lowest score – 173/1
DEL-W vs MI-W Head-to-head Both teams will face each other for the first time. 
DEL-W vs MI-W T20 WIPL squads DEL-W squad 2023: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris. 

MI-W squad 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav. 

 

Probable Playing XI for DEL Women

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

Probable Playing XI for MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for DEL-W vs MI-W | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

  • Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia
  • Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues
  • All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Marizanne Kapp (vc), Amelia Kerr, Shafali Verma
  • Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Saika Ishaque

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2 

  • Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia
  • Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues
  • All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr
  • Bowlers: Jess Jonassen (c), Saika Ishaque, Shikha Pandey

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction for Today Dream11 Match

Yastika Bhatia: While her WPL season did not start well, Yastika showed glimpses of improvement with a 19-ball 23 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With her worldwide expertise and experience.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction for Today Dream11 Match

Meg Lanning: At the time of writing, Meg Lanning leads the WPL in runs scored with 142 in two matches. While she has two fifties in as many games, Lanning’s strike rate of 167.06 is very remarkable.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction for Today Dream11 Match

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has been outstanding for the Mumbai Indians with both the bat and the ball. She has 124 runs and three wickets to her name, which will serve her well.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction 

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen enters into this game after taking three wickets against the UP Warriorz. Although being a little pricey with the ball, Jonassen’s wicket-taking skills shone out. Jonassen also racked up 42 runs on just 20 balls.

Dream11 Captain Prediction 

Marizanne Kapp

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Natalie Sciver

Must Picks for DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

  • Meg Lanning
  • Marizanne Kapp
  • Jess Jonassen
  • Hayley Matthews
  • Saika Ishaque

Risky choices for DEL Women vs MI Women Dream11 Prediction 

  • Sonam Yadav
  • Tata Norris 

Who will win today’s match between the Delhi Capitals women and Mumbai Indians women?

The Delhi Capital women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from the Mumbai Indians women. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

 

