DEL-W vs UP-W WPL Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriors Women | Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, venue, pitch report, toss factor

Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for DEL-W vs. UP-W. Let’s take a look at the DEL-W vs UP-W Dream 11 prediction for the match.

DEL-W vs UP-W T20 WPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-5, DEL-W vs UP-W – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) DEL-W vs UP-W Match Date Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 DEL-W vs UP-W Match Time 7:30 pm IST DEL-W vs UP-W Venue Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Best Dream11 team prediction | Tips by Experts for DEL-W vs UP-W WIPL

Key Players in the Form DEL-W top performers: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma UP-W top performers: Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone Weather forecast for DEL-W vs UP-W match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. Pitch conditions for the DEL-W vs UP-W match The Patil pitch will help with run scoring. It’s a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160. Toss Factor in DEL-W vs UP-W match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 179 -- Advertisement -- Highest score – 187/1 Lowest score – 173/1 DEL-W vs UP-W Head-to-head Both teams will face each other for the first time. DEL-W vs UP-W T20 WIPL squads DEL-W squad 2023: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris. -- Advertisement -- UP-W squad 2023: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Probable Playing XI for UP-W

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Probable Playing XI for DEL-W

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for DEL-W vs UP-W | Today’s Match Prediction

Best Fantasy Prediction Team for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction | Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Wicketkeepers – A Healy

Batsmen – M Lanning, G Harris, J Rodrigues and K Navgire

All-rounders – M Kapp, D Sharma, S Verma and A Capsey

Bowlers – S Ecclestone and T Norris

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – A Healy

Batsmen – Meg Lanning, G Harris, and K Navgire

All-Rounders – A Capsey, S Verma, M Kapp, D Sharma

Bowlers – J Jonassen, S Ecclestone and T Norris

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Alyssa Healy: She is a UP Warriorz wicket-keeper batsman. She hasn’t had many chances in the tournament yet. Nonetheless, she is an excellent wicketkeeper and will undoubtedly be included in our Dream11 squad.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Meg Lanning: put on a show of her spectacular stroke play against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 72 runs off 43 deliveries. She is in top form, and it would not be surprising if the Delhi captain puts on another batting masterclass in the upcoming match.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Shafali Verma: was the standout performer in the most recent encounter versus RCB. She scored 84 runs to become the tournament’s best scorer. In that inning, she had a strike rate of 186.67 and hit 10 fours and 8 sixes. Her last match has 136 fantasy points.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Sophie Ecclestone: swung the opponents around and ended the game with outstanding statistics of 4-0-25-2 when UP Warriorz took the stage versus Gujarat Giants on March 5. She’d keep up the good work and spin some magic with the ball against the Delhi Capitals.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Shafali Verma

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Grace Harris

Must Picks for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Meg Lanning

Jemimah Rodrigues

Alyssa Healy

Deepti Sharma

Shafali Verma

Risky choices for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Aparna Mondal

Simran Shaikh

Who will win today’s match between the UP Warriors women and Delhi Capitals women?

The Delhi Capital women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from the UP Warriors women.

