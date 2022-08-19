Friday, August 19, 2022
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur Chapter of Durand Cup | NEROCA FC & Mumbai City Starts the Campaign on Winning Note

By Nidhi Singh
Rajnath Singh inaugurated Manipur Chapter of Durand Cup- KreedOn
Image Source- Outlook India
Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur chapter of the 131st Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak stadium, Imphal on Thursday. On the other hand, NEROCA FC defeated local rivals TRAU FC by 3-1 in a Group C fixture of the Durand Cup at the same stadium. 

Mumbai City FC beat Indian Navy by 4-1 in a Group B league of the Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

About Durand Cup

The Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest football tournament and is an annual domestic football competition that is being held in multiple venues in Kolkata, Imphal, and Guwahati.  Manipur is hosting 10 group C matches of the Durand Cup.

Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh said 

“It is a historic day as the Durand cup was being played in Manipur. It shows a huge prestige for the North East and is a matter of huge pride for the region. I also believe, the spirit of sportsmanship should be present in politicians too”,

“India has been able to achieve a new height in sports competition be it Olympics, Asian Games Or Commonwealth Games in the last six-seven years and the prestige of the country has increased in international level” 

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his gratitude to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and also thanked the Indian Army and tournament authority for organizing Durand Cup matches in the state.

Nidhi Singh
