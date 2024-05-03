Defending Champions India Exit Thomas Cup After Losing 1-3 to China in Quartefinals

- Advertisement -

When Dhruv Kapila saw the shuttle hit the ground on his side of the court during the Thomas Cup quarterfinals, the dreams of Indian badminton fans and the hope of defending the title fell with it. Despite a spirited effort, the men’s team of India lost 1-3 to host China on Thursday, exiting the prestigious Thomas Cup 2024 tournament without a medal. After losing to Indonesia in their final group match, the defending champions made a strategic switch, replacing Kidambi Srikanth with Kiran George for the third men’s singles. This quarterfinal was a repeat of the 2023 Asian Games team final, where India had lost 2-3 to secure a historic silver medal.

HS Prannoy started off strongly against Shi Yu Qi, catching him off-guard with clever plays. However, with the support of the home crowd, Shi regained his footing, leading to a 21-15, 11-21, 14-21 loss for Prannoy after a hard-fought 66-minute match. In the second match, the former world number one men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced off against the current world number one pair, Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

For the second consecutive day, Satwik and Chirag had to leave the court without scoring a point for India, as they were defeated 15-21, 21-11, 12-21 by the top-ranked doubles team in the world.

Lakshya Sen had a promising start against Li Shi Feng, taking an 11-8 lead, but eventually lost the first game 13-21. It seemed like India’s title defense was in jeopardy, but Lakshya turned the tide in the second game.

He overcame Feng 21-8 with relative ease and then clinched the third game 21-14 to keep India’s hopes alive.

However, in the expected outcome of the second doubles match, the makeshift duo of Dhruv Kapila and Sai Partheek fell 10-21, 10-21 to the world No. 11 pair of Ren Xiang Yu and He Ji Ting, effectively ending India’s chances.

