Tokyo 2020 updates: Deepika Kumari qualifies for round of 32 | Finished 9th in women’s ranking round

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Star Indian archer and world no 1 Deepika Kumari started her Olympics journey with a 9th place finish in the women’s individual ranking round on Friday. With this Deepika qualified for the Round of 32 at Yumenoshima Park.

Kumari finished 9th with 663 points after 12 intense sets. She shot perfect tens 30 times from her 72 arrows.

The round was dominated by the South Korean Archers, An San – 680, Jang Minhee – 677, Chaeyoung Kang- 675 as they took the first three places.

The qualifying results are used to seed the archers and nations for the individual, mixed team, and team competitions. This will decide their opponents in the upcoming competition.

Road Ahead for Deepika Kumari

Deepika Kumari is set to face Bhutan’s Karma in the knockout round on 28th July.

On the other hand, in the men’s individual ranking round debutant Pravin Jadhav finished 31st with 656 points. He was followed by Atanu Das with 653 points finishing 35th, and Tarundeep with 652 points finishing 37th.

Youngster J.D. Kim of South Korea dominated the round with 688 points.

The men’s trio’s combined performance assured a finish inside the top-10. They totaled 1961 for a 9th place finish in their first Olympic appearance since London 2012.

As the top Indian archer in the men’s ranking round, Pravin Jadhav will partner with Deepika Kumari in the mixed team event. The combined score of Jadhav and Kumari puts India’s mixed team ranking with a total score of 1319 and in 9th position.

India will face the pairing of Tang Chih-Chun and Ling Chia-en of Chinese Taipei in the knockout round tomorrow.

