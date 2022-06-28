Deepak Puniya bagged bronze in U23 Asian wrestling championships 2022

- Advertisement -

Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia bagged a bronze medal in the 86 kg freestyle weight category at the U23 Asian wrestling championships 2022 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. This eight-day continental championship concluded on Sunday.

Deepak defeated Maksat Satybaldy in the 86kg freestyle weight category to bag the bronze medal.

23-year-old Punia was outsmarted by gold medallist Azizbek Fayzullaev of Uzbekistan and Nurtilek Karypbaev from Kyrgyzstan in the opening two rounds.

However, Punia defeated Satybaldy of Kazakhstan to settle for the bronze.

Last month, Deepak Punia got selected in the Indian wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 along with Tokyo 2020 medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

India won 25 medals in the U23 meet, including 10 gold medals

In the men’s freestyle, Aman (57kg), Naveen (74kg), Sujeet (65kg), and Viky (92kg) claimed gold medals in their respective categories.

In the Greco-Roman, former senior Asian champion Sunil Kumar bagged a gold medal for India in the 87kg while Neeraj won gold in 63kg.

In the women’s freestyle, Mansi (59kg), Pushpa (57kg), Radhika (65kg), and Reetika (72kg) won a gold medal each.

