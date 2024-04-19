Saturday, April 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsDeepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal Sidelined from Olympic Qualifiers: Unforeseen Obstacles
-- Advertisement --

Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal Sidelined from Olympic Qualifiers: Unforeseen Obstacles

Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal Sidelined from Olympic Qualifiers: Unforeseen Obstacles | KreedOn
Image Source: News Nine
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Deepak Punia (86kg) and Sujeet Kalkal, Indian wrestlers aiming to secure spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics, faced a significant setback as they were unable to compete in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) and Deepak Punia, who narrowly missed winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, encountered travel disruption when they were stranded at Dubai International Airport due to heavy rainfall causing flooding in the city. Dubai experienced its highest recorded rainfall in 75 years, resulting in the cancellation of 300 flights. Despite arriving in Bishkek this morning, meeting the necessary weight criteria, and being ready to compete, the organizers prohibited them from participating in the event.

-- Advertisement --

Since Deepak and Sujeet won’t be able to qualify for the Paris Olympics through the Asian Qualifiers, they have another shot at the World Qualifiers in May. While other Indian wrestlers arrived in Bishkek on schedule, Deepak and Sujeet were traveling from Dagestan, Russia, where they trained from April 2 to 15. They boarded a flight arranged by the WFI from Makachkala to Bishkek via Dubai on April 16. With the men’s freestyle matches scheduled for Friday, Aman Sehrawat will lead the Indian men’s team in the 57kg category in the absence of Deepak Punia.

Best Boxing Shoes - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Boxing shoes to “Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee”

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Diamond League 2024 Xiamen Schedule and Start Times: Don’t Miss Out
Next article
Ranking the 10 Best WWE Couples: From the Ring to Romance

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ranking the 10 Best WWE Couples: From the Ring to Romance

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Considеring thе dеmanding travеl schеdulе of WWE wrеstlеrs as thеy movе bеtwееn citiеs, it's not uncommon for thеm to...
News

Diamond League 2024 Xiamen Schedule and Start Times: Don’t Miss Out

Saiman Das -
The Diamond League 2024 kicks off its season in Xiamen, marking the commencement of elite athletes preparing for Paris...
Badminton

Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 Schedule: Indian Badminton Teams Serve Up Thrilling Openers on April 27!

Saiman Das -
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) unveiled the timetable for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup 2024, slated to take...
Archery

Archery World Cup: Facts, Figures, and Schedule for the 2024 Hyundai Event

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The Archery World Cup, an annual event among the world class archers who come to compete for the championship...
Events

Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Who’ve Booked Their Spots

Saiman Das -
We are swiftly approaching the Paris Olympics 2024, set to commence on July 26th, with Indian athletes aiming for...
Cricket

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Lucknow Supergiant's (LSG) will face off against Chennai...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019