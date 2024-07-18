Thursday, July 18, 2024
Deepa Malik Appointed as South Asia Representative for Asian Paralympic Committee
Deepa Malik Appointed as South Asia Representative for Asian Paralympic Committee

Deepa Malik's Mission: Transforming Para Sports in South Asia | KreedOn
Image Source: The Week
By Saiman Das
Deepa Malik, a Paralympian and the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics, has been appointed as South Asia’s representative by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC). This historic appointment of Deepa Malik was announced during the 34th Executive Board meeting of the APC, marking a notable advancement in gender diversity and athlete-focused leadership in para-sports.

Her inclusion increases the number of female representatives on the APC Executive Board to five, the highest in the organization’s history. In her new role, Deepa Malik will represent South Asian countries and work to promote and develop para-sports throughout the region.

Her leadership experience is well-established, as she previously served as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India and has played a significant role in advancing Para Athletes in the nation.

India stands as the dominant force in Para Sports within the South Asian region, boasting an impressive 19 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and a record-breaking 111 medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

However, other countries in the region, such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, face challenges in competing at the international level. Deepa intends to leverage her experience as the PCI president to support these neighboring countries.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

