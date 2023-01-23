- Advertisement -

Decathlon is a sporting event that consists of 10 different sporting competitions. The event follows a particular point system in which the winner is decided based on overall performance across the events. It means the position of an athlete at the end of each event is not important, but points scored are regarded. The word “decathlon” was formed, in analogy to the word “pentathlon”, from Greek δέκα (déka, meaning “ten”) and ἄθλος (áthlos, or ἄθλον, áthlon, meaning “contest” or “prize”). One who wins Decathlon, he/she gets regarded as the “World’s Greatest Athlete”. This article will give you all the details about this fantastic athletic event.

Decathlon Origin

Ancient Greek Olympics used to have a competition called ‘pentathlon’ which consisted of 5 competitions under a single event. Those events were the long jump, discus throw, javelin throw, sprint, and a wrestling match.

In 1884, a competition named “all-around” or “all-round” commenced in the USA, which had 10 events. Based on these two versions, the modern Decathlon came into existence in the 1912 Summer Olympics.

Decathlon Format

The players who take part in this event are called ‘decathletes’. The events are organized for over two days. Though the events in Decathlon for men and women are similar, the schedule is different. This has been done to not have a scene of both men’s and women’s competitions having the same event at the same time and the same location.

Decathlon Events List

Men’s Decathlon events

Day 1 Day 2 100 meters 110 meters hurdles Long jump Discus throw Shot put Pole vault High jump Javelin throw 400 meters 1500 meters

Women’s Decathlon event

Day 1 Day 2 100 meters 100 meters hurdles Discus throw Long jump Pole vault Shot put Javelin throw High jump 400 meters 1500 meters

These Decathlon events are organized in the same way at the Olympics as well.

There are certain formulas to calculate the points of each athlete as the result is based on overall points rather than the end position.

Points = INT (A (B — P) C) for track events (faster time produces a higher score).

Points = INT (A (P — B) C) for field events (greater distance or height produces a higher score).

A, B and C are parameters that vary by discipline, as shown in the table below, while P is the performance by the athlete, measured in seconds (running), meters (throwing), or centimeters (jumping).

The Events and the Parameters

Event A B C 100 m 25.4347 18 1.81 Long jump 0.14354 220 1.4 Shot put 51.39 1.5 1.05 High jump 0.8465 75 1.42 400 m 1.53775 82 1.81 110 m hurdles 5.74352 28.5 1.92 Discus throw 12.91 4 1.1 Pole vault 0.2797 100 1.35 Javelin throw 10.14 7 1.08 1500 m 0.03768 480 1.85

There are also certain benchmarks set by organizers to score 1000, 900, 800, and 700 points in each event. These benchmarks are as follows: –

Event 1,000 pts 900 pts 800 pts 700 pts Unit 100 m 10.395 10.827 11.278 11.756 Seconds Long jump 7.76 7.36 6.94 6.51 Meters Shot put 18.40 16.79 15.16 13.53 Meters High jump 2.20 2.10 1.99 1.88 Meters 400 m 46.17 48.19 50.32 52.58 Seconds 110 m hurdles 13.80 14.59 15.419 16.29 Seconds Discus throw 56.17 51.4 46.59 41.72 Meters Pole vault 5.28 4.96 4.63 4.29 Meters Javelin throw 77.19 70.67 64.09 57.45 Meters 1500 m 3:53.79 4:07.42 4:21.77 4:36.96 Minutes: Seconds

Decathlon world record holder

The official decathlon world record holder is Kevin Mayer of France, with a score of 9,126 points set during the 2018 Décastar in Talence, France.

What are the 10 events that comprise the decathlon? The events are organized for over two days. Though the events in Decathlon for men and women are similar, the schedule is different. The first day consists of 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, and 400m. On the 2nd day, the events are 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1500m. Why is it called a decathlon?

The word “decathlon” was formed, in analogy to the word “pentathlon”, from Greek δέκα (déka, meaning “ten”) and ἄθλος (áthlos, or ἄθλον, áthlon, meaning “contest” or “prize”). It consists of 10 events.